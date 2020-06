View this post on Instagram

Happy happy birthday @therealkarismakapoor . You are our inspiration for hard work determination and doing things no matter the challenges.. also thanks for paving the way for the Kapoor girls in movies.. if it weren’t for you we all wouldn’t be here.. love you ❤️

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Jun 24, 2020 at 11:19pm PDT