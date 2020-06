View this post on Instagram

In an attempt to empathize and bring forth the story and the aftermath of a heinous crime like Acid Attack, I had worked on a project in the past. The short film was honoured with multiple accolades and has rightly spread the message. And now presenting 'Spotless' on my YouTube channel, releasing on Thursday, 25th June, 2020. Starring : Sonu Nigam, Shweta Rohira @shwetarohira Writer, Director : Saurabh M Pandey @iamsaurabhmpandey Producer : Naven Kumar Sharma @navenkumarsharma . #spotless

A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial) on Jun 22, 2020 at 11:11pm PDT