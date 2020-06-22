View this post on Instagram

Thank God I had saved this recording, and a few more. Although the quality is not too great, but this one is for the connoisseurs. People who actually understand the finer nuances of music and a singing. My father Mr Agam Kumar Nigam is in his elements, singing the Mohd Rafi Saheb's iconic song O Duniya ke Rakhvale from Baiju Baawra. This is a live concert in 1983 in Delhi Shah Auditorium where me and my Mother Mrs Shobha Nigam had performed too. Despite limitation of sound (you can hear a very destinctly disturbing off key echo in the voice towards the end of long aalaaps) and ofcourse orchestra (back then it used to be very basic), my Father Shines like a Sun through the song. Watch his power, his pitching, his expression on every word, his confidence and most of all, his not trying to override the original (Rafi saheb would sing the exact same version in all his concerts). Today, on Father's day, this is my tribute to my father, a gift that we can all cherish for posterity. #happyfathersday

