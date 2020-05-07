दैनिक भास्करMay 07, 2020, 07:38 PM IST
सोनू निगम इन दिनों दुबई में हैं। लॉकडाउन के कारण देश वापस न लौट पाए सोनू पिछले एक हफ्ते से लगातार अपने पुराने वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर कर रहे हैं। जिसमें उनके 30 साल पुराने और स्कूल टाइम में परफॉर्म किए गए सॉन्ग्स के वीडियो शामिल हैं। स्कूल टीचर के घर की पार्टी हो या फिर याद-ए-रफी में दी गई प्रस्तुति, इन वीडियोज में साेनू की आवाज आज की तरह ही सुनाई दे रही है।
Here is a performance from Natraj Awards ceremony held at Talkatora Indore Stadium in January, 1989. From being a child artist on stage since 1977 to this in Jan 1989 when I had just emerged as an adolescent in the Delhi music scenario and had started making waves as a proper male singer, those were life changing days. You can see Mr. Anu Malik ji and Mr. Shabbir Kumar ji standing at the back. Just 6 months before this program, I had won my second biggest competition at Yaadgar E Rafi society in Siri fort where I had sung 'Chal Ud Jaa Re Panchi' and then after 2 months in September, 1988, there was a night in the name of Shankar Jaikishan where I had sung 'Kahaan Jaa Raha Hai Tu Aye Jaane Vaale ' which was a massive hit. That is the song that I'm singing here again on popular demand. This was my 2nd time rendition of 'Kahaan Jaa Raha Hai Tu Aye Jaane vaale ' after the Shankar Jaikishan night rendition of September, 1988. The program was organised by Ambassador Cultural Society. Courtesy : Mr. Amarjit Singh Kohli and Mr. Prem Bhatia
किस्से भी शेयर कर रहे हैं सोनू : हर वीडियो के साथ सोनू निगम उससे जुड़े किस्से भी शेयर कर रहे हैं। एक वीडियो के साथ सोनू ने लिखा- 1988 में 10वीं क्लास में थे, उनकी टीचर के घर पर एक पार्टी थी, जिसमें उन्होंने पापा कहते हैं बड़ा नाम करेगा गाना गाया था। इसके अलावा दिल्ली के तालकटोरा स्टेडियम में होने वाले याद-ए-रफी इवेंट में भी उनके गाए गीतों के वीडियो शामिल हैं।