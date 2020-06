View this post on Instagram

Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow. . . . #sunshine 🌞 #keepsmiling

A post shared by 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐊𝐮𝐰𝐚𝐫 (@marinakuwar) on May 14, 2020 at 11:50pm PDT