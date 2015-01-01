पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सोनू की बढ़ती पॉपुलैरिटी:सोनू सूद से मिलने बिहार से साइकिल चलाकर मुंबई आ रहा था फैन, एक्टर ने सुनी ये बात तो फ्लाइट से उसे बुलवाया मुंबई

11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

लॉकडाउन के दौरान प्रवासी मजदूरों की मदद करने वाले सोनू सूद की पॉपुलैरिटी इस कदर बढ़ गई है कि लोग उनसे मिलने हजार किलोमीटर का सफर करके मुंबई आने को तैयार हैं।

हाल ही में एक फैन ने कुछ ऐसा ही किया। अरमान नाम का एक युवक बिहार से सोनू से मिलने के लिए साइकिलिंग करके मुंबई आने के लिए चल निकला। जैसे ही सोनू को ये बात पता चली उन्होंने अरमान को ऐसा करने से रोका।

सोनू ने अरमान से तुरंत कॉन्टैक्ट किया और उन्हें कहा, ''देखो ऐसा मत करो। तुम मिलना चाहते हो, जरूर मिलो लेकिन ऐसे नहीं।''

अरमान साइकिल से वाराणसी तक पहुंच गया था। सोनू ने उसे अपने खर्चे पर फ्लाइट से मुंबई बुलाया है और उसे होटल में स्टे करवाकर वह उससे जरूर मिलेंगे। इसके बाद उसे पटना वापस भेज देंगे।

एक वेबसाइट से बातचीत में सोनू ने कहा, ''सिर्फ अरमान ही नहीं बल्कि उसकी साइकिल भी मुंबई लाई जाएगी और फिर उसके साथ ही वापस भेज दी जाएगी। इतनी कीमती चीज को भला कैसे छोड़ सकते हैं। सोनू ने कहा कि अरमान से मिलने के लिए उन्हें वक्त तलाशना पड़ेगा क्योंकि इस समय वह जरूरतमंदों की मदद करने में बेहद बिजी हैं।''

सोनू की पूजा करते वायरल हुआ वीडियो

इससे पहले सोनू सूद की तस्वीर भगवान के मंदिर में लगाए हुए एक फैन का वीडियो भी सामने आया था। जिसमें वह उनकी पूजा करता हुआ दिख रहा है। हालांकि, सोनू ने इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए लिखा कि मेरी जगह यहां नहीं आपके दिलों में होनी चाहिए। हालांकि, सोनू के फैन्स इस वीडियो पर लगातार अपनी राय रख रहे हैं।

चुनाव आयोग ने दी बड़ी जिम्मेदारी

सोनू की जबरदस्त पॉपुलैरिटी को देखते हुए ही चुनाव आयोग ने सोनू को पंजाब का स्टेट आइकन बनाया है। सोनू अब पंजाब में चुनाव से जुड़ी जागरूकता फैलाते नजर आएंगे। इस नई जिम्मेदारी के बारे में पंजाब के गवर्नर ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया था।

गवर्नर वीपी सिंह ने लिखा था-''मैं सोनू सूद को बधाई देता हूं कि उन्हें चुनाव आयोग ने राज्य का आइकन बनाया है। अब वे एथिकल वोटिंग के लिए लोगों को जागरुक करेंगे। कोरोना काल में आपके प्रयासों की काफी सराहना हुई। गॉड ब्लेस यू।''

सोनू ने वीपी सिंह बदनोरे के ट्वीट को शेयर करते हुए लिखा-''इन प्रोत्साहित करने वाले शब्दों के लिए धन्यवाद सर। यह ऐसा सम्मान है जिसके बारे में शब्दों में बयान नहीं किया जा सकता। सम्मानित हूं।''

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें54 देशों में दूसरी लहर; सितंबर तक हर दिन 3 लाख केस थे और अब रोज 6 लाख से ज्यादा मरीज मिल रहे - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें