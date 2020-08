दो मददगार सितारे:एथलीट के भाई ने मांगी मदद तो सोनू सूद बोले- मेडल लेने की तैयारी करो भाई अगले हफ़्ते सर्जरी करेंगे, कटरीना ने 100 डांसर्स को दी आर्थिक मदद

View this post on Instagram

Many of our bollywood dancers due to Covid -19 situation no work as a Dancers are selling vegetables and fruits,some are selling eggs and bread going door to door Our bollywood dancers Hetal days before she started selling Vegetables. Taking risk of her Life going to APMC Market at night 3 and come at 7 am. Leaving her both kids alone. Bcoz in daytime her husband goes to Amazon so at night times they use that tempo to bring Vegetables. And take online order and Deliver to their Societies. I thank to all the artist and celebrities & choregrapher for helping dem . I request anyone can help dem any donation some people can’t work coz of their health issues. Any one can donate from 100rs to anything We are helping each other . Salute to all who are working like this & respect if anyone want to donate If anyone to contribute please come forward that’s the detail gyan ji 🙏❤️ 💪Help each other 💪 Malti dotiyal Branch : Corporation Bank Address : 0497 Mumbai - Ashokvan , Dahisar East Pawan Putra Complex Mumbai . Account no : 520101047347496 IFSC CODE: CORP0000497 Google pay : 7977399141 Sneha - google pay - 9833066737 Name- sneha ganjhu A/c- 31021688162 IFSC code - SBIN0001861 Jogeshwari East branch 101, Sai residency Swift code :- SBININBB Pls request to all my friends to help if Dey can & share 🙏🙏 @boscomartis @lizelleremodsouza @varundvn @sidmalhotra @katrinakaif @hrithikroshan @dharmamovies for helping ❤️❤️ @iamjennifer_rose @eddieboyofficial @octopusentertainment @bollywooddancers9 @manav.manglani

A post shared by Raj Surani (@rajsurani555) on Jul 28, 2020 at 6:10am PDT