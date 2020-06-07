दैनिक भास्करJun 07, 2020, 04:17 PM IST
मुंबई. प्रवासी मजदूरों को उनके घर भेजकर लोगों के दिलों पर राज कर रहे अभिनेता सोनू सूद ने रविवार को सोशल मीडिया पर एक नया वीडियो शेयर किया। जिसके जरिए उन्होंने लोगों से बाल यौनशोषण के खिलाफ आवाज उठाने की अपील की। इस वीडियो को शेखर कपूर और हुमा कुरैशी ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया।
वीडियो शेयर करते हुए सोनू ने लिखा, 'आप बाहर निकलकर और इस बारे में बात करते हुए बाल शोषण को रोक सकते हैं। डायल 1098 #चाइल्डलाइन। अपने आसपास के बच्चों को बताइए कि उनके पास एक प्रणाली है, जो उनकी रक्षा करना चाहती है, उनका बचाव करना चाहती है, उनका बचाव करना चाहती है। वीडियो सौजन्य शेखर कपूर, एआर रहमान, भानुप्रीत कौर, सार्थक जौहर, स्मृति ईरानी।'
कई सेलेब्स ने दिया सहयोग
इस वीडियो को बनाने में कुछ बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी सहयोग किया है। एआर रहमान इसके प्रोड्यूसर और म्यूजिक कंपोजर हैं, वहीं शेखर कपूर इसके एग्जक्यूटिव डायरेक्टर हैं।
You can stop child abuse by reaching out , speaking up. Dial 1098 #childline . Tell our children they have a system that seeks to protect them, rescue them, rehabilitate them. Spread the word 🙏Video courtesy @shekharkapur @arrahman ... @bhanupreet_kaur @sarthak.johar @smritiiraniofficial
हुमा कुरैशी बोलीं- बाल शोषण को रोको
इस वीडियो में आवाज देने वाली हुमा कुरैशी ने लिखा, 'बाल शोषण को अभी बंद करो... इस वीडियो के लिए अपनी आवाज दी है... इन बच्चों को सिर्फ इतनी जरूरत है कि वयस्क उनके लिए बोलें। ये महामारी हम सभी के लिए कठिन रही है... लेकिन इन छोटों को आवश्यकता है कि हम उनकी देखभाल करें।'
Stop Child Abuse Now !! Lent my voice to this cause ... Only coz these little ones need us adults to speak up for them!! This pandemic has been difficult for all of us .. but these little ones need us to take care of them #StopChildAbuse #report #stop #childhelpline #children #help @arrahman @shekharkapur @sarthak.johar @bhanupreet_kaur
शेखर कपूर ने भी शेयर किया था वीडियो
इसी वीडियो को डायरेक्टर शेखर कपूर भी शेयर कर चुके हैं। इसके साथ उन्होंने लिखा था, 'भयानक अनुपात में बाल शोषण हो रहा है। खासकर इस लॉकडाउन के दौरान। शोषण झेलने वाले बच्चे गुस्सैल हो जाते हैं और हमेशा के लिए अपराधी, दुखी और गुस्सैल जीवन जीने लगते हैं। इससे उनका जीवन बर्बाद होता है। चलो इसे रोकने में उनकी मदद करते हैं। मदद के लिए 1098 पर कॉल करें। भानुप्रीत कौर और सार्थक जौहर और उनकी टीम द्वारा बनाए गए इस अद्भुत भावनात्मक शॉर्ट वीडियो को देखें।'
Child abuse is taking on frightening proportions. Especially during this lockdown. Abused children grow up angry. And are forever doomed to live unhappy angry lives. It wrecks their lives. Lets help stop it now. Call 1098 for help. Watch this amazing emotional short created by @bhanupreet_kaur and @sarthak.johar and their team : scored by @arrahman #bachpan #bachpanbacho #chupitodo #lockdown @kailash.satyarthi @kaverikapur @anupampkher @anupama.chopra @deepakchopra @smritiiraniofficial #Repost @bhanupreet_kaur : "Nanhi-si in aawaazon ko, gar thodi himmat de sako.. Shayad kisi masoom ka, bachpan sabhal jaaye kahin. Chuppi badi lambi rahi, ab tod daalo tum ise.. Shaayad kisi masoom ka, bachpan sanwar jaaye kahin!" #ChuppiTodo #BachpanBachao #stopchildabuse MAKE THAT LOUD AND CLEAR If you are a victim or you witness child abuse, please call the Childline at 1098 without any hesitation. LET’S PROTECT OUR CHILDREN Our first ever production under @barndoor_studios made possible by a highly talented bunch. Thank you to my biggest support @sarthak.johar ♥️ Big big thanks to my mentors @shekharkapur sir and @arrahman sir for your constant support and love to @iamhumaq for her inspiring voice. @jerrydemars for sleepless nights and endless support, this wouldn’t be possible without you. Music Composed and Produced by @arrahman Executive Producer: @shekharkapur Direction and Cinematography: @bhanupreet_kaur @sarthak.johar Creative Director: @jerrydemars Voiceover by: @iamhumaq Voiceover written by : @deva_stating Assistant Director: @samanvay_johar Concept: @bhanupreet_kaur @sarthak.johar @jerrydemars Produced by: @vidi.community and @barndoor_studios Sound design: Wouter Verhulst Grading: Erik Verhulst Compositing: Michiel Krop Editor: Erik Verhulst Thank you all!! This film means a lot to me ♥️♥️
भानुप्रीत बोलीं- आओ अपने बच्चों की सुरक्षा करें
इस वीडियो को बनाने में अहम रोल निभाने वाली भानुप्रीत कौर ने लिखा, 'यदि आप पीड़ित हैं या आप बाल शोषण के गवाह हैं तो बिना किसी हिचकिचाहट के कृपया 1098 पर चाइल्डलाइन पर कॉल करें।' आगे उन्होंने लिखा, 'आओ, अपने बच्चों की सुरक्षा करें। बार्नडोर स्टूडियोज के तहता हमारा पहला प्रोडक्शन।'
"Nanhi-si in aawaazon ko, gar thodi himmat de sako.. Shayad kisi masoom ka, bachpan sabhal jaaye kahin. Chuppi badi lambi rahi, ab tod daalo tum ise.. Shaayad kisi masoom ka, bachpan sanwar jaaye kahin!" #ChuppiTodo #BachpanBachao #stopchildabuse MAKE THAT LOUD AND CLEAR If you are a victim or you witness child abuse, please call the Childline at 1098 without any hesitation. LET’S PROTECT OUR CHILDREN Our first ever production under @barndoor_studios made possible by a highly talented bunch. Thank you to my biggest support @sarthak.johar ♥️ Big big thanks to my mentors @shekharkapur sir and @arrahman sir for your constant support and love to @iamhumaq for her inspiring voice. @jerrydemars for sleepless nights and endless support, this wouldn’t be possible without you. Music Composed and Produced by @arrahman Executive Producer: @shekharkapur Direction and Cinematography: @bhanupreet_kaur @sarthak.johar Creative Director: @jerrydemars Voiceover by: @iamhumaq Voiceover written by : @deva_stating Assistant Director: @samanvay_johar Concept: @bhanupreet_kaur @sarthak.johar @jerrydemars Produced by: @vidi.community and @barndoor_studios Sound design: Wouter Verhulst Grading: Erik Verhulst Compositing: Michiel Krop Editor: Erik Verhulst Thank you all!! This film means a lot to me ♥️♥️
