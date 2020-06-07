View this post on Instagram

You can stop child abuse by reaching out , speaking up. Dial 1098 #childline . Tell our children they have a system that seeks to protect them, rescue them, rehabilitate them. Spread the word 🙏Video courtesy @shekharkapur @arrahman ... @bhanupreet_kaur @sarthak.johar @smritiiraniofficial

