View this post on Instagram

The actor - Philanthropist yesterday sent home around 2000 migrants to their hometown in Uttar Pradesh. He personally bid aideu to them in the mid-night. & thanked the Mumbai Police for their support. Sood has started the Ghar Bhejo initiative with @goel.neeti #tuesday #manavmanglani

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Jun 8, 2020 at 11:00pm PDT