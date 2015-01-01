पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक और पहल:सोनू सूद ने लॉन्च किया 'खुद कमाओ घर चलाओ', जरूरतमंदों को आत्मनिर्भर बनने देंगे ई-रिक्शा

41 मिनट पहले
सोनू सूद हर बार मदद की नई मिसाल बना रहे हैं। अपनी प्रॉपर्टीज गिरवी रखकर भी वे इस काम को अंजाम दे रहे हैं। अब उन्होंने जरूरतमंदों को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिए एक छोटा सा प्रयास किया है। सोनू ने इस बात की घोषणा सोशल मीडिया पर की। सोनू जरूरतमंदों को छोटे लेवल पर काम शुरू करने ई-रिक्शा मुफ्त में देंगे। इस पहल को सोनू ने खुद कमाओ घर चलाओ नाम दिया है।

सोनू बोले मकसद तो देश को बनाना है
अपने इनीशिएटिव के बारे में वे लिखते हैं- कल की बड़ी छलांग के लिए आज एक छोटा सा कदम। एक छोटा सा प्रयास ताकि लोगों को सशक्त बनाने और छोटा व्यवसाय शुरू करने के लिए फ्री ई-रिक्शा देने का। खुद कमाओ घर चलाओ, मकसद तो इंडिया को बनाना है। इसके पहले पिछले दिनों यह बात सामने आई थी कि उन्होंने 10 करोड़ रुपए लोन पर लेकर जरूरतमंदों की मदद की है।

अगला मिशन बुजुर्गों के घुटनों की सर्जरी
सोनू सूद की मानें तो उनका अगला मिशन बुजुर्गों के घुटनों की सर्जरी कराना है। उन्होंने एक इंटरव्यू में कहा था, ‘मैं बुजुर्गों के घुटनों की सर्जरी कराना चाहता हूं, ताकि उन्हें ऐसा महसूस न हो कि वे समाज का बेकार और उपेक्षित हिस्सा हैं। 2021 में घुटनों का ट्रांसप्लांट मैं अपनी प्राथमिकता में चाहता हूं।’

लॉकडाउन में सोनू ने ऐसे मदद की
लॉकडाउन के दौरान जरूरतमंदों की मदद के लिए सक्रिय रहे सोनू ने सैकड़ों प्रवासी मजदूरों को उनके घर पहुंचाया। हजारों लोगों के लिए खाने, पीने के सामान से लेकर पैसों तक की व्यवस्था की। पंजाब में पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ के लिए 1500 PPE किट्स उपलब्ध कराईं। पुलिस अफसरों को 25 हजार फेस शील्ड्स लेकर दीं।

इस तरह लॉकडाउन के दौरान उन्होंने कई काम किए। अब भी वे लगातार जरूरतमंदों की मदद कर रहे हैं। सोशल मीडिया के जरिए लोग सोनू से मदद मांगते रहते हैं। इसके अलावा, सोनू ने हेल्पलाइन नंबर भी जारी किया है।

