मसीहा की आत्मकथा:दिसंबर में आएगी सोनू की किताब 'I AM NO MESSIAH', प्रवासियों के मसीहा ने लिखी है मदद और उसकी अड़चनों की कहानी

12 मिनट पहले
प्रवासियों के मसीहा सोनू सूद ने कुछ समय पहले यह खुलासा किया था कि वे अपनी किताब लिख रहे हैं। अब उनकी इस ऑटोबायोग्राफी का टाईटल रिवील हो गया है- आई एम नो मसीहा। यह किताब फर्स्ट पर्सन में लिखी जाएगी। इसमें उन सभी परेशानियों का भी जिक्र होगा, जो सोनू ने मदद पहुंचाने के दौरान झेलीं।

दो भाषाओं में सोनू की किताब
सोनू की यह किताब हिन्दी और अंग्रेजी में है। सोनू ने सोशल मीडिया पर इसका बुक कवर और बाकी डीटेल शेयर की हैं। वे लिखते हैं- आई एम नो मसीहा, दिसंबर में आएगी। यह मेरी जिंदगी की कहानी है। साथ ही उतनी ही उन हजारों प्रवासी मजदूरों की भी। किताब को पेंगुइन इंडिया पब्लिश कर रहा है। इस बुक के कवर पर सोनू सूद और मीरा के. अय्यर लिखा है।

खुद को मसीहा नहीं मानते सोनू
सोनू ने एक इंटरव्यू में कहा था- लोग बहुत दयालु है और उन्हें मुझे मसीहा कहना पसंद है। लेकिन सच यही है कि मैं मसीहा नहीं हूं। मैं वही करता हूं जो मेरा दिल कहता है। एक इंसान होने के नाते एक-दूसरे की मदद करना हमारी जिम्मेदारी है। मैं भगवान का शुक्रगुजार हूं जो उन्होंने मुझे प्रवासियों की मदद के लिए चुना। मेरा दिल मुंबई में धड़कता है लेकिन इस मूवमेंट के बाद मुझे लगता है कि मेरा ही एक हिस्सा यूपी, बिहार, झारखंड, असम, उत्तराखंड और बाकी सारे राज्यों में भी है। जहां मुझे मेरे नए दोस्त और गहरे रिश्ते मिले। इसलिए मैंने इन सारे अनुभवों और कहानियों को जो मेरी आत्मा से जुड़ गए हैं उन्हें किताब की शक्ल देने का फैसला किया।

