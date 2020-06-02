Change Cookies Settings

मदद का हाथ / सनी लियोनी ने की वाइल्ड लाइफ लर्निंग सेंटर की मदद, अपने हाथों से 19 फीट ऊंचे जिराफ को खाना खिलाते नजर आईं

Sunny Leone helped Wildlife Learning Center, was seen feeding 19-foot-high giraffes with her hands.
X
Sunny Leone helped Wildlife Learning Center, was seen feeding 19-foot-high giraffes with her hands.

दैनिक भास्कर

Jun 02, 2020, 01:37 PM IST

मुंबई.

दुनिया में चल रही संकट की घड़ी में इंसानों के साथ-साथ कई जानवर भी मदद के मोहताज हो चुके हैं। ऐसे में मुंबई से कैलिफोर्निया पहुंचीं सनी लियोनी वाइल्ड लाइफ लर्निंग सेंटर की मदद करने के लिए आगे आई हैं। मदद करने पहुंची सनी ने अपने हाथों से जिराफ को खाना भी खिलाया है।

सनी ने हाल ही में अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से एक वीडियो शेयर किया है जिसमें वो 19 फीट जिराफ को खाना खिलाते नजर आ रही हैं। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने जानकारी दी, 'दो संकटकाल के बीच वाइल्ड लाइफ लर्निंग सेंटर की मदद करके काफी सौभाग्यशाली महसूस कर रही हूं। ये लोग कड़ी मेहनत करके इन्हें खाना खिलाने और इन्हें जितना हो सके जंगलों में भेजने का काम कर रहे हैं'। इसमें उनके साथ बेटे भी नजर आ रहे हैं।

इंटरनेशनल यात्रा शुरू होते ही भारत से पहुंची कैलिफोर्निया

लॉकडाउन के बाद से ही सनी मुंबई में थी मगर इंटरनेशनल उड़ाने शुरू होने पर वो अपने पति डेनियल और बच्चों निशा, नूह और अशर के साथ कैलिफोर्निया स्थित घर पहुंच चुकी हैं। अपने घर पहुंचकर एक्ट्रेस कभी गार्डन में तो कभी फार्म में अपने बच्चों के साथ एंजॉय करती नजर आ रही हैं। एक तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए एक्ट्रेस ने बताया था कि वो जगह उनके बच्चों के लिए ज्यादा सुरक्षित है।

आज का राशिफल

पाएं अपना तीनों तरह का राशिफल, रोजाना
क्लिक करें