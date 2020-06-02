दैनिक भास्करJun 02, 2020, 01:37 PM IST
मुंबई.
दुनिया में चल रही संकट की घड़ी में इंसानों के साथ-साथ कई जानवर भी मदद के मोहताज हो चुके हैं। ऐसे में मुंबई से कैलिफोर्निया पहुंचीं सनी लियोनी वाइल्ड लाइफ लर्निंग सेंटर की मदद करने के लिए आगे आई हैं। मदद करने पहुंची सनी ने अपने हाथों से जिराफ को खाना भी खिलाया है।
सनी ने हाल ही में अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से एक वीडियो शेयर किया है जिसमें वो 19 फीट जिराफ को खाना खिलाते नजर आ रही हैं। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने जानकारी दी, 'दो संकटकाल के बीच वाइल्ड लाइफ लर्निंग सेंटर की मदद करके काफी सौभाग्यशाली महसूस कर रही हूं। ये लोग कड़ी मेहनत करके इन्हें खाना खिलाने और इन्हें जितना हो सके जंगलों में भेजने का काम कर रहे हैं'। इसमें उनके साथ बेटे भी नजर आ रहे हैं।
Felt so blessed we could support this wild life learning center in the middle of two crisis’ they are all working hard to feed and care for these animals and returning as many back to the wild as possible. I
A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jun 1, 2020 at 9:03pm PDT
इंटरनेशनल यात्रा शुरू होते ही भारत से पहुंची कैलिफोर्निया
लॉकडाउन के बाद से ही सनी मुंबई में थी मगर इंटरनेशनल उड़ाने शुरू होने पर वो अपने पति डेनियल और बच्चों निशा, नूह और अशर के साथ कैलिफोर्निया स्थित घर पहुंच चुकी हैं। अपने घर पहुंचकर एक्ट्रेस कभी गार्डन में तो कभी फार्म में अपने बच्चों के साथ एंजॉय करती नजर आ रही हैं। एक तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए एक्ट्रेस ने बताया था कि वो जगह उनके बच्चों के लिए ज्यादा सुरक्षित है।
Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day!
A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on May 10, 2020 at 9:55pm PDT