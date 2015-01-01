पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिलीज पर रोक:सुप्रीम कोर्ट 'झुंड' की रिलीज पर 6 महीने में निर्देश जारी करेगा, अपोजिशन के वकील ने कहा- तब तक फिल्म बेकार हो जाएगी

8 मिनट पहले
अमिताभ बच्चन की फिल्म झुंड की मुसीबतें खत्म होती नहीं दिख रही हैं। कुछ महीनों पहले झुंड के मेकर्स पर नंदी चिन्नी कुमार ने कॉपीराइट उल्लंघन का आरोप लगाते हुए केस फाइल किया था। इसके बाद फिल्म की रिलीज पर स्टे लगा दिया गया था। ताजा जानकारी के मुताबिक झुंड को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने तेलंगाना हाई कोर्ट के फैसले को जस का तस रहने दिया है। यानी झुंड की रिलीज पर स्टे ऑर्डर लागू रहेगा।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट की बेंच बोली- 6 महीने में निपटाएंगे केस
लाइव लॉ की खबर के अनुसार सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बुधवार को टी-सीरीज और नागराज मंजुले की स्पेशल लीव पिटीशन पर अपना फैसला सुनाया। CJI एस ए बोबडे, जस्टिस एएस बोपन्ना और वी रामासुब्रमण्यम की बेंच ने इस अपील पर तेलंगाना हाईकोर्ट का फैसला ज्यों का त्यों रखा। इस दौरान CJI ने प्रोड्यूसर्स से कहा- "हम 6 महीने के भीतर मुकदमा निपटाने के लिए निर्देश जारी करेंगे।"

इस पर वकील ने जवाब दिया, “फिल्म 6 महीने बाद बेकार हो जाएगी। 1.3 करोड़ रुपये के समझौते की बात हुई है। अब वे इसका पालन नहीं कर रहे हैं। कृपया इस पर प्राथमिकता से विचार करें। हालांकि कोर्ट ने उनकी याचिका खारिज कर दी।

मई से चल रहा विवाद
नंदी चिन्नी कुमार ने 13 मई को कुकटपल्ली अदालत में कॉपीराइट उल्लंघन का मुकदमा दायर किया था। 17 सितंबर को तेलंगाना हाईकोर्ट ने आदेश मिलने तक भारत और विदेश में 'बिग बी की फिल्म झुंड' की रिलीज पर रोक लगा दी थी। साथ ही इसे स्ट्रीमिंग प्लेटफ़ॉर्म नेटफ्लिक्स और अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो पर भी फिल्म की स्क्रीनिंग या रिलीज़ पर रोक लगा दी थी। फिल्म में अमिताभ बच्चन ने एक फुटबॉल कोच, विजय बरसे की भूमिका निभाई है।

