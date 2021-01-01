पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:ऑस्कर की दौड़ में एक और इंडियन फिल्म, एक्टर सूरिया की फिल्म सूराराई पोट्रू स्क्रीनिंग रूम में उपलब्ध

27 मिनट पहले
सुधा कोंगारा के डायरेक्शन में बनी सूराराई पोट्रू अब ऑस्कर की रेस में शामिल हो गई है। OTT पर 2020 में ही रिलीज होने वाली यह पहली तमिल फिल्म थी। हालांकि अभी एकेडमी अवॉर्ड के नॉमिनीज की लिस्ट नहीं बनी है लेकिन सूराराई पोट्रू एकेडमी के स्क्रीनिंग रूम में आज से मौजूद है जिसके बाद एकेडमी के सदस्य इसे देखने के वोट और नॉमिनेशन फाइनल करेंगे।

बायोग्राफी पर आधारित है फिल्म
फिल्म में सूरिया के अलावा अर्पणा बालामुरली भी हैं। इसके पहले एक ऑस्कर जीत चुकीं प्रोड्यूसर गुनीत मोंगा की इस फिल्म में म्यूजिक जीवी प्रकाश ने दिया है। फिल्म की कहानी कैप्टन गोपीनाथ की बायोग्राफी पर बेस्ड हैं। जो लो-कोस्ट एयरलाइन एयर डेक्कन के फाउंडर रहे। इसके पहले जल्लीकट्‌टू और विद्या बालन की नटखट का नाम भी ऑस्कर की रेस में शामिल हो चुका है।

जनरल कैटेगरी से कम्पीट कर सकती है फिल्म
कोरोना काल के चलते एकेडमी अवॉर्ड्स ने इस साल कई सारे बदलाव किए हैं। जिनके चलते फिल्में OTT पर रिलीज हुईं। अब डिजीटली रिलीज हुई फिल्मों ने भी कॉम्पीटिशन में अपनी जगह बनाई है। यह फिल्म जनरल कैटेगरी जैसे बेस्ट एक्टर, एक्ट्रेस, डायरेक्टर, राइटर और ओरिजनल स्कोर कैटेगरी में अपनी दावेदारी रखेगी। वोटिंग के बाद इसे फाइनल नॉमिनेशन मिलता है या नहीं ये देखने वाली बात होगी।

प्रोड्यूसर ने शेयर की खबर
फिल्म के को-प्रोड्यूसर राजशेखर कर्पूरसुंदरपांडियन ने कहा- "हमारी टीम को भरोसा है कि यह फिल्म ऑस्कर जूरी के सदस्यों को प्रभावित करेगी क्योंकि इसने दुनिया भर में लाखों फिल्म प्रेमियों को प्रभावित किया है।" राज ने सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट के जरिए यह खबर शेयर की। उन्होंने लिखा- सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएं। सूराराई पोट्रू जनरल कैटेगरी में ऑस्कर पहुंच गई है। आज से ही यह फिल्म स्क्रीनिंग रूम में उपलब्ध होगी।

