सामने आया सुशांत की डायरी का कैरेक्ट पीडी:पंकज दुबे ने कहा- सुशांत लोकल+ग्लोबल का कॉम्बिनेशन होना चाहता था, वो सपने देखता था, मोटिवेटेड था पर हताश कभी नहीं

Picnics , Music and Duniya bhar ki Baatein - Will miss every bit of the spontaneous relationship we had . #pictures from the Island Home of @sushantsinghrajput at #pavna We called the home 'Jigar Ke Paas'. Sushant , You might not be 'Nazar Ke Saamne ' but will always be 'Jigar ke Paas'. Always ..

A post shared by Pankaj Dubey (@carryonpd) on Jul 14, 2020 at 6:15am PDT