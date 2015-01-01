पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुशांत डेथ केस:दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट की न्यूज चैनल्स को हिदायत- अपमानजनक कंटेंट न टेलीकास्ट करें न सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट करें

2 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
14 जून को सुशांत सिंह राजपूत अपने घर में पंखे से लटके मिले थे। इसके बाद से कई न्यूज चैनल्स ने इसे हत्या बताया था और बॉलीवुड को निशाने पर लिया था।
  • अक्टूबर में 4 फिल्म एसोसिएशन, 34 फिल्म निर्माताओं ने लगाई थी याचिका
  • दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट में इस मामले की अगली सुनवाई 14 दिसंबर को होगी

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत डेथ केस की कवरेज को लेकर दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट ने कई मीडिया हाउस और उनके पत्रकारों को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगा है। इनमें रिपब्लिक टीवी के एग्जीक्यूटिव एडिटर अर्नब गोस्वामी और टाइम्स नाउ की एग्जीक्यूटिव एडिटर नविका कुमार शामिल हैं। कोर्ट ने सोमवार को यह नोटिस उन 34 फिल्म प्रोड्यूसर्स की याचिका पर सुनवाई के बाद जारी किया, जिन्होंने न्यूज चैनल्स और पत्रकारों पर उन्हें और बॉलीवुड को बदनाम करने का आरोप लगाया था।

कोर्ट की हिदायत- अपमानजनक कंटेंट न चलाएं

कोर्ट की ओर से न्यूज चैनल्स और पत्रकारों को हिदायत दी गई है कि उनकी ओर से अपमानजनक कंटेंट न चैनल पर प्रसारित हो और न ही इसे सोशल मीडिया हेडलाइंस में पोस्ट किया जाए। जस्टिस राजीव शकधर की बेंच ने कहा, "मुझे चैनल्स के वकील ने यह सुनिश्चित किया है कि वे केबल टीवी विनियमन अधिनियम के तहत बनाए गए प्रोग्राम कोड और नियमों का पालन करेंगे।" मामले की अगली सुनवाई 14 दिसंबर को होगी।

कोर्ट ने प्रिंसेज डायना की मौत का उदाहरण दिया

कोर्ट ने इस दौरान ब्रिटिश राजकुमारी डायना का उदाहरण दिया, जिनकी मौत 1997 में हुई थी। कोर्ट ने कहा, "राजकुमारी डायना के केस में उनकी मौत इसलिए हुई, क्योंकि वे मीडिया से दूर भाग रही थीं। आप इस तरह से नहीं जा सकते।" गौरतलब है कि प्रिंसेज डायना की कार फोटोग्राफर्स से बचने के चक्कर में एक पोल से टकरा गई थी और 31 अगस्त को 1997 को उनकी मौत हो गई थी।

अक्टूबर में लगाई गई थी याचिका

अक्टूबर में 4 फिल्म एसोसिएशन और 34 फिल्म निर्माताओं ने कुछ चैनल और उनके पत्रकारों के खिलाफ दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट में याचिका दायर की थी। उन्होंने न्यूज चैनल्स पर बॉलीवुड को बदनाम करने का आरोप लगाया था।

याचिका में अपील की गई थी कि चैनल रिपब्लिक टीवी, इसके पत्रकार अर्नब गोस्वामी, प्रदीप भंडारी, चैनल टाइम्स नाउ, इसके पत्रकार राहुल शिवशंकर और नविका कुमार को बॉलीवुड हस्तियों के खिलाफ गैर-जिम्मेदाराना और अपमानजनक रिपोर्टिंग रोकने के निर्देश दिए जाएं।

याचिकाकर्ताओं में ये चार एसोसिएशन

  1. द प्रोड्यूसर गिल्ड ऑफ़ इंडिया
  2. द सिने एंड टीवी आर्टिस्ट्स एसोसिएशन
  3. द फिल्म एंड टीवी प्रोड्यूसर्स काउंसिल
  4. स्क्रीन-राइटर्स एसोसिएशन

और ये 34 प्रोडक्शन हाउस शामिल

  1. यशराज फिल्म्स
  2. धर्मा प्रोडक्शंस
  3. आमिर खान प्रोडक्शंस
  4. सलमान खान वेंचर्स
  5. सोहेल खान प्रोडक्शंस
  6. रोहित शेट्टी पिक्चर्स
  7. रेड चिलीज एंटरटेनमेंट
  8. रिलायंस बिग एंटरटेनमेंट
  9. राकेश ओमप्रकाश मेहरा पिक्चर्स
  10. नाडियाडवाला ग्रैंडसन एंटरटेनमेंट
  11. कबीर खान फिल्म्स
  12. अजय देवगन फिल्म्स
  13. केप ऑफ गुड फिल्म्स
  14. अरबाज खान प्रोडक्शंस
  15. आशुतोष गोवारिकर प्रोडक्शंस
  16. अनिल कपूर फिल्म एंड कम्युनिकेशन नेटवर्क
  17. एक्सेल एंटरटेनमेंट
  18. विनोद चोपड़ा फिल्म्स
  19. विशाल भारद्वाज फिल्म्स
  20. रॉय-कपूर प्रोडक्शंस
  21. एड-लैब्स फिल्म्स
  22. आंदोलन फिल्म्स
  23. बीएसके नेटवर्क एंड एंटरटेनमेंट
  24. क्लीन स्लेट फिल्म्स
  25. एमी एंटरटेनमेंट एंड मोशन पिक्चर्स
  26. फिल्म-क्राफ्ट प्रोडक्शंस
  27. होप प्रोडक्शंस
  28. लव फिल्म्स
  29. मैकगुफिन पिक्चर्स
  30. वन इंडिया स्टोरीज
  31. आर एस एंटरटेनमेंट
  32. रियल लाइफ प्रोडक्शंस
  33. सिखया एंटरटेनमेंट
  34. टाइगर बेबी डिजिटल

बॉलीवुड के लिए गंध जैसे शब्द इस्तेमाल किए गए

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत के बाद से फिल्म इंडस्ट्री और इससे जुड़े लोगों पर पर्सनल अटैक हुए। बॉलीवुड के लिए गंध, चरसियों का गढ़, समाज का मैल जैसे शब्दों का इस्तेमाल होता रहा है। इतना ही नहीं, 'यह बॉलीवुड है, जहां गंदगी को साफ करने की जरूरत है' या फिर 'बॉलीवुड के केंद्र में इतनी गंध है, जिसे दूर करने के लिए अरब की पूरी परफ्यूम भी यूज हो तो कुछ नहीं होगा' जैसी अपमानजनक उपमाओं का इस्तेमाल भी चैनलों द्वारा किया गया था।

