सुशांत केस में ड्रग्स का एंगल:सुशांत से मिलने अक्सर वाटरस्टोंस रिजॉर्ट में जाता था एक टॉप फिल्ममेकर, अब NCB करेगी उससे पूछताछ

20 मिनट पहले
  • 14 जून को सुशांत सिंह राजपूत मुंबई में अपने किराए के घर में सीलिंग फेन से लटके मिले थे
  • मामले में ड्रग्स का एंगल आने के बाद एनसीबी दो दर्जन से ज्यादा लोगों से पूछताछ कर चुकी

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत डेथ केस से जुड़े ड्रग्स मामले में नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो अब बॉलीवुड के एक टॉप फिल्ममेकर से पूछताछ करेगा। रिपोर्ट्स में नाम का खुलासा तो नहीं किया किया गया है। लेकिन कहा जा रहा है कि यह फिल्ममेकर तब सुशांत से अक्सर मिला करता था, जब वे मारोल, अंधेरी (ईस्ट) स्थित वाटरस्टोंस रिजॉर्ट में रह रहे थे। फिल्ममेकर सुशांत के सतत संपर्क में था।

हाल ही में रिजॉर्ट में छापेमारी हुई थी

कहा जा रहा है कि जांच एजेंसी ने हाल ही में वाटरस्टोंस रिजॉर्ट में छापेमारी की थी। इस दौरान उन्होंने वहां सुशांत से मिलने आने वालों की जानकारी भी इकट्ठा की। उन्हें बताया गया कि एक टॉप फिल्ममेकर अक्सर उनसे मिलने वहां जाता था।

रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, NCB अब उन सभी लोगों की डिटेल खंगाल रही है, जो नवंबर 2019 से जून 2020 के बीच सुशांत से मिलने आते-जाते थे। खबरों की मानें तो इस फिल्ममेकर के अलावा और भी कई लोगों से आगे पूछताछ हो सकती है।

वाटरस्टोंस रिजॉर्ट में कब रुके थे सुशांत

अक्टूबर 2019 में सुशांत रिया चक्रवर्ती और उनके भाई शोविक के साथ यूरोप ट्रिप पर गए थे, जहां उनकी तबियत बिगड़ने लगी थी और वे इसे अधूरी छोड़कर ही भारत लौट आए थे। मुंबई आने के बाद सुशांत और रिया वाटरस्टोंस रिजॉर्ट में रुके थे।

वाटरस्टोंस से पहले कैपरी हाइट्स में रहते थे सुशांत

वाटरस्टोंस रिजॉर्ट में शिफ्ट होने से पहले सुशांत बांद्रा स्थित कैपरी हाइट्स में रह रहे थे। लेकिन कुछ डरावनी घटनाओं की वजह से असहज होकर उन्होंने यह जगह छोड़ दी थी। सुशांत का स्टाफ यह खुलासा कई मीडिया हाउस से बातचीत में कर चुका है। रिया चक्रवर्ती और उनके भाई शोविक का भी यही मानना है।

