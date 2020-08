रिया पर सीबीआई का शिकंजा:रिया चक्रवर्ती से सोमवार को पूछताछ कर सकती है एसआईटी, सुशांत और एक्ट्रेस के बीच कॉल डिटेल भी खंगाले जाएंगे

View this post on Instagram

Stay indoors , stay safe ! Spend time doing everything and anything , just don’t step outside your house 🙏 #selfisolate #quaranshine 🌈 Love and light Xx #rheality #dontforgettosmile Thanks @siddharth_pithani for this fun 📸

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty) on Mar 24, 2020 at 8:48pm PDT