दिल बेचारा' का ट्रेलर रिलीज / नेपोटिज्म को नहीं मानते फिल्म में सुशांत के को-स्टार दीपक कालरा, बोले- लोग मौके का फायदा उठाने की कोशिश कर रहे

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के साथ दीपक कालरा। सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के साथ दीपक कालरा।
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के साथ दीपक कालरा।सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के साथ दीपक कालरा।

दैनिक भास्कर

Jul 06, 2020, 07:32 PM IST

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आखिरी फिल्म 'दिल बेचारा' का ट्रेलर सोमवार को रिलीज हो गया। उनकी मौत के बाद नेपोटिज्म और खेमेबाजी का मुद्दा फिर गर्मा गया है और लोगों ने बॉलीवुड के कई बड़े बैनरों के खिलाफ सोशल मीडिया पर अभियान छेड़ रखा है। हालांकि दिल बेचारा में सुशांत के साथ नजर आने वाले एक्टर दीपक कालरा इन सब बातों से इत्तेफाक नहीं रखते। उनका कहना है कि कोई भी चीज आपको अपने सपने पूरे करने से नहीं रोक सकती।

एंटरटेनमेंट वेबसाइट कोईमोई के साथ बातचीत में नेपोटिज्म के मुद्दे पर दीपक ने कहा, 'जिंदगी जीने के दो तरीके होते हैं, या तो जो हो रहा है वो होने दो, या कुछ करो उसको बदलने के लिए। अगर नेपोटिज्म है तो है, लेकिन ये आपको अपने सपने पूरा करने से नहीं रोक सकता। ये आप पर है कि आप इसे किस तरह लेते हैं।'

खुद पर भरोसा होना चाहिए

आगे उन्होंने कहा, 'या तो आप ये कह सकते हैं कि यार यहां तो सिर्फ स्टार किड्स को मौका मिलता है, मैं तो कुछ कर ही नहीं पाउंगा। या फिर आप कह सकते हैं, उनका मौका मिलता होगा, लेकिन मैं भी बनूंगा जो मुझे बनना है। मुझे खुद पर भरोसा है। रास्ता थोड़ा मुश्किल जरूर होगा, लेकिन नामुमकिन नहीं।'

कुछ लोग फायदा उठाने की कोशिश कर रहे

सुशांत की मौत को लेकर करण जौहर, सलमान खान और आलिया भट्ट जैसे सितारों को ट्रोल किए जाने के सवाल पर दीपक ने कहा, 'मैं व्यक्तिगत रूप से उन कहानियों और आरोपों पर विश्वास नहीं करता। बहुत से लोग खराब स्थिति का फायदा उठाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। अगर सेलेब्स सोशल मीडिया पर कमेंट सेक्शन बंद कर देते हैं या उनके अकाउंट को प्राइवेट कर देते हैं, तो ये उनकी पसंद है।'

तीन दिन पहले दीपक ने इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए सुशांत को याद किया था...

सुशांत को लेकर की दीपक की कुछ अन्य पोस्ट्स

I still remember shooting for this film with SSR and we were talking about stars and interstellar even @sahilvaid24 bhai was there when he told us ki aaj raat ko BLOOD MOON hai The Longest Total Lunar Eclipse of Century ( 27th august 2018) main to apne ghar se dekhoonga Meade se ( his telescope ) aaja tu bhi . He gave me his number and I wasn’t really expecting a reply but he replied ❤️ This was him as a human 🙏❤️. Thank you @castingchhabra sir for making me a part of this. Thank you @saurbh24 #pankajnaidu @bals007 @zellastrid_ . #DilBechara coming to everyone on @disneyplushotstar on july 24. For the love of #sushantsinghrajput & his love for cinema, the movie will be available to all subscribers and Non-subscribers 🙏 Lets celebrate his legacy 🙏 @sanjanasanghi96 @arrahman @foxstarhindi @milindmehta @swastikamukherjee13 @arjunmarwal @utsavnarula @shivani_bafna @vanisood95

Just A Thought 💔 BE KIND 🙏

