सुशांत के बिना पहला रक्षाबंधन:भाई को याद कर भावुक हुई बड़ी बहन रानी, लिखा- पूजा की थाली है, दीया है, मिठाई है, लेकिन वह कलाई नहीं जिस पर राखी बांध सकूं

Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby... bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan... aur hamesha karte rahenge... you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! ❤️ @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on Aug 2, 2020 at 10:17pm PDT