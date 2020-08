सुशांत डेथ केस:सुशांत के एक्स असिस्टेंट अंकित आचार्य का दावा- कातिलों ने गला घोंटने के लिए उनके डॉग फज के बेल्ट का इस्तेमाल किया

View this post on Instagram

Throwback to this dorable video of Sushant with his dog Fudge🙏🥺 #rememberingSushant💙 . . Follow :👉 @bollybellnewz (for more amazing content/news) . . . #sushanthsinghrajput#rememberingSushant💙 #sushant#sushantdogfudge#actor#bollwood#dog#love#sushantsinghrajputfans#instalike#instafollow#instadaily#memories#omshanti#bollybellnewz#throwback#throwbackthursday

A post shared by BollyBellNewz (@bollybellnewz) on Jun 24, 2020 at 11:04pm PDT