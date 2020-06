View this post on Instagram

Dear @foxstarhindi It’s a Request if you can release #dilbechara in cinemahalls when ever they open. This is @sushantsinghrajput last film and it will be heartbreaking 💔 for it not be seen in theatres. Entire India would want to see that. It’s a request please #ReleaseDilBecharaInTheatre 🙏 Even if you have to put the film out the same day on The OTT platform this is going to be the last time the world will have chance to see sushant playing another life on screen. his last outing. The last time everyone gets to witness his craft. Please #foxstarstudios #foxstarhindi It would be something everyone of us will be grateful . Sushant You are leaving behind a brilliant body of work In a very short span of time. Can’t wait to see you doing what you loved most. #sushantsinghrajput #artist #sushu #dilbechara Bhai You have left a void in lot of hearts Thankyou everyone who commented on this post for making me realise that we have to try and give our best if Sushant film can get a theatrica release. 🙏❤️ Please tag #foxstarstudios #Foxstarhindi in comments So they know how many of us wish the same. Please also put posts or repost requesting them of the same 🙏

A post shared by Vikas Guppta (@lostboyjourney) on Jun 25, 2020 at 6:05am PDT