यादों का सहारा:दोस्त को याद आए सुशांत के साथ कॉलेज में बिताए पल, बोले-आपने हमें कितनी बार रैगिंग से बचाया, उम्मीद है हम फिर मिलेंगे

@varundce87 - From splitting a 100 rs meal amongst three 😛 to splitting grief and multiplying love and memories with the whole world , we have come really far. Thanks Sushant for just being yourself 🙂🙃💫🌟 "Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because for those who love with heart and soul there is no such things as seperation. " #Rumi #sushantsinghrajput

A post shared by Vishad Dubey (@vishaddubey) on Jul 29, 2020 at 5:08am PDT