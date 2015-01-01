पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रणवीर से नाराज सुशांत के फैन्स:रणवीर के नए ऐड पर सुशांत के अपमान का आरोप, फैन्स ने बॉयकॉट किया तो कंपनी को देनी पड़ी सफाई

हाल ही में स्नैक ब्रांड बिंगो ने नया विज्ञापन रिलीज किया, जो रणवीर सिंह पर फिल्माया गया है। लेकिन दिवंगत सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के फैन्स इसे अपने चहेते अभिनेता के अपमान के तौर पर देख रहे हैं। उनका आरोप है कि रणवीर ने वीडियो में फिजिक्स की टर्म्स का इस्तेमाल करते हुए जो मोनोलॉग बोला है, वह सुशांत का मजाक उड़ा रहा है। विवाद इस कदर बढ़ा कि स्नैक ब्रांड को ऐड पर तक देनी पड़ गई।

पहले जानते हैं वीडियो में क्या है?

वीडियो में रणवीर बिंगो का पैकेट हाथ में थामे बड़े-बुजुर्गों से घिरे हुए हैं। ये सभी बड़े बुजुर्ग रणवीर से पूछते हैं, "बेटा आगे का क्या प्लान है? जवाब में रणवीर काफी फास्ट अंदाज में मोनोलॉग 'पैराडॉक्सिकल फोटोंस ऑफ अतरंगी ऐल्गोरिद्म को E=mc2 में लगाकर इंटरस्टेलर मित्र मंडल कांफ्रेंस के एलियंस की फीलिंग्स मैच करने का प्लान है।' बोलते हैं, जिसमें ज्यादातर फिजिक्स की टर्म्स का इस्तेमाल किया गया है।

क्या है सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स का रिएक्शन?

एक यूजर ने लिखा है, "एसएसआर का मजाक कैसे उड़ाया रणवीर सिंह? तुम्हारी हिम्मत कैसे हुई? तुम पर लानत है जोकर। तुम दुनिया भर की नफरतों के हकदार हो।"

एक अन्य यूजर का कमेंट है, पैराडॉक्सिकल फोटोंस, E=mc2, एलियंस की फीलिंग...इन सबका इस्तेमाल करने से आपका क्या मतलब है? आप लोग क्यों एक ऐसे इंसान को टार्गेट कर रहे हैं, जो खुद का बचाव भी नहीं कर सकता? लेकिन हम बचाव करेंगे।"

एक यूजर ने लिखा, "देखिए कैसे रणवीर सिंह और बिंगो मिलकर एसएसआर का मजाक उड़ा रहे हैं? उनकी टैगलाइन 'ब्रांड भारत का, लेकिन भारत पर गौरव नहीं।' होना चाहिए।"

एक यूजर का कमेंट है, "तुम कितने घटिया इंसान हो रणवीर सिंह? सुशांत के अलावा किसी से साइंस के बारे में डिस्कस करते नहीं सुना। आप लोग उनका मजाक उड़ाने में कोई कसर छोड़ रहे। कम से कम उनकी आत्मा का तो कुछ सम्मान करें।"

क्या है कंपनी की सफाई

डीएनए की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, जब सोशल मीडिया पर बिंगो को बॉयकॉट करने की मांग उठी तो कंपनी ने सफाई दी और कहा कि यह विज्ञापन सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत से पहले अक्टूबर 2019 में शूट किया गया था। कोरोना महामारी के चलते बिंगो मैड एंगल्स चीज नाचोज और बिंगो मैड एंगल्स पिज्जा के लॉन्च में देरी की वजह से इसे इस साल रिलीज किया गया।

