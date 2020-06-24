View this post on Instagram

Since you've been gone I've had to find Different ways to grieve There's days that I don't even want it on my mind But tonight I'm weak So, I'm gonna pull out pictures, ones with you in 'em Laugh and cry a little while reminiscing By myself I can't help That all I think about is How you were taken way too soon It ain't the same here without you I gotta say, missing you comes in waves And tonight I'm drowning Yeah, I know you're in a better place And one day I'll see you again But it's killing me we can't be face to face I miss my best friend So, tonight I'm gonna pull out pictures, ones with you in 'em Laugh and cry a little while reminiscing By myself I can't help That all I think about is How you were taken way too soon It ain't the same here without you I gotta say, missing you comes in waves And tonight I'm drowning Yeah, tonight I'm drowning I know it's a part of life But I wasn't ready to say goodbye.......... 🎼🎼Missing you comes in waves .. ❤️

