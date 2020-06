View this post on Instagram

A story of love, of hope, and of endless memories. Celebrating our dearest, and the late #SushantSinghRajput ‘s legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever. #DilBechara is going to be coming to everyone on @DisneyPlusHotstar on July 24. For the love of Sushant and his love for cinema, the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers. #SushantSinghRajput @mukeshchhabracc @arrahman @swastikamukherjee13 @sahilvaid24 #SaswataChatterjee @shashankkhaitan @foxstarhindi @sonymusicindia @disneyplushotstarvip @suprotimsengupta @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial #SaifAliKhan

A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96) on Jun 25, 2020 at 2:07am PDT