दिवंगत अभिनेता का अचीवमेंट:सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की फोटो बंगाली स्कूल की किताब में शामिल, बच्चों को फैमिली वैल्यूज समझाने के लिए की गई शामिल

This is my little cousin sister's

School science book

She's in 3rd standard

The book says what is human, what is animal etc.

Here, @itsSSR 's picture is as an example of human😊@nilotpalm3 @divinemitz @withoutthemind @shwetasinghkirt @SelfmusingSsr @Anonymo85632208 pic.twitter.com/WD7kY8yYos