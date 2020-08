सुशांत सुसाइड केस:बहन श्वेता ने अभिनेता के साथ हुई वॉट्सएप चैट का स्क्रीनशॉट शेयर किया, भाई की मौत से 23 दिन पहले हुई थी ये बातचीत

View this post on Instagram

This definitely Cannot be a co-incidence. As the mantras were chanted...Steps towards Justice were taken! I love you God... I know ur with us. We are one step closer to finding the truth Bhai....❤️🙏#justiceforsushantsinghrajput #cbienquiryforsushant #faith #Prayersofwholenation @sushantsinghrajput

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on Aug 5, 2020 at 7:32am PDT