सीबीआई जांच से बंधी आस:सुशांत की बहन श्वेता सिंह को मिला राम मंदिर भूमि पूजन और CBI जांच में डिवाइन कनेक्शन, लिखा- जैसे-जैसे मंत्रों का जाप होता गया न्याय की ओर कदम बढ़ते गए

CBI Enquiry is the answer to the prayers of the whole nation who stood together as a family and kept fighting for justice. I Salute each and every one of you 🙏 #Strengthandunity #GodIsWithUs #SatyamevaJayate #JusticeForSushant @sushantsinghrajput

