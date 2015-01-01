पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आध्यात्म की राह पर श्वेता:सुशांत की बहन बच्चों को पढ़ा रहीं भगवद गीता, बोलीं- दिल को झकझोरने वाले दर्द से निपटने का यही तरीका

11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की बहन श्वेता सिंह कीर्ति अपने बच्चों फ्रेयजा और निर्वाण को भगवद गीता पढ़ा रही हैं। उनकी मानें तो दिल को झकझोर देने वाले दर्द और निराशा से आध्यात्मिकता के जरिए ही निपटा जा सकता है। यूएस में रह रहीं श्वेता ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपने बच्चों की फोटो शेयर कर इस बात की जानकारी दी है।

श्वेता ने अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा है- फ्रेयजा और निर्वाण को भगवद गीता सिखा रही हूं और हमारी दिनचर्या में इसकी शिक्षा का अभ्यास करा रही हूं। दिल को झकझोर देने वाले दर्द, गहरी बेचैनी और निराशा को आध्यात्मिकता के जरिए ही नियंत्रित किया जा सकता है।

जब आप ईश्वर से जुड़ते हैं तो आपके पास सभी तरह की बाहरी और अंदरूनी मुश्किलों से लड़ने के लिए अटूट ऊर्जा और शक्ति आ जाती है। ईश्वर हम आपको बहुत प्यार करते हैं। हमेशा हमारे साथ रहना और सही रास्ता दिखाना। अच्छाई हमेशा बुराई पर हावी रहती है।

श्वेता की पोस्ट के कमेंट में सुशांत की एक्स-गर्लफ्रेंड अंकिता लोखंडे ने दिल की इमोजी शेयर की है। वहीं, सुशांत के फैन्स ने श्वेता को तसल्ली दी है कि वे तब तक लड़ते रहेंगे, जब तक कि उन्हें न्याय नहीं मिल जाता।

एक फैन ने लिखा है, "हम तब तक रुकने वाले नहीं, जब तक कि सुशांत को न्याय नहीं मिल जाता। वॉरियर्स अपनी आवाज उठाते रहें। सुशांत को न्याय मिलना ही चाहिए। लव यू सुशांत सर, हमेशा आपकी याद आती है।"

14 जून को सुशांत की मौत हुई थी

14 जून को सुशांत सिंह राजपूत अपने घर में मृत मिले थे। सुशांत की बहनों और बाकी फैमिली मेंबर्स ने मामले में फाउल प्ले होने की आशंका जताई थी। मुंबई और पटना पुलिस से होते हुए मामले की जांच सीबीआई तक पहुंच गई है।

इसके अलावा नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो और प्रवर्तन निदेशालय भी क्रमशः ड्रग्स और मनी लॉन्डरिंग के एंगल से जांच कर रही हैं। दिल्ली एम्स की टीम ने सुशांत की मौत को आत्महत्या बताया है। जबकि मामले में अभी सीबीआई की रिपोर्ट आनी बाकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंशिवराज के 3 मंत्री इमरती, दंडोतिया और कंसाना हारे; सिंधिया बोले- मैं नहीं कमलनाथ-दिग्विजय गद्दार - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें