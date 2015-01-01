View this post on Instagram

Teaching Freyjaa and Nirvanh Bhagvad Gita and practicing it’s teachings in our daily lives. Heart shattering pain and deep restlessness and hopelessness can only be handled by spirituality. When you connect with the God within, you have inexhaustible energy and power to deal with all the external and internal adversities . We love you God, always be with us and guide us in the right path. May good always prevail over evil. 🙏❤️🙏 BhagvadGita #Krishna #OurGuide

