पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मुश्किल में सुशांत का परिवार:रिया चक्रवर्ती द्वारा दर्ज कराई FIR की वजह से सुशांत की बहनों को सता रहा गिरफ्तारी का डर, बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट से कहा-जल्द सुनवाई करें

7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की बहनों मीतू और प्रियंका पर गिरफ्तारी का खतरा मंडरा रहा है। दरअसल, सुशांत की गर्लफ्रेंड रिया ने सितंबर में अपनी गिरफ्तारी से पहले राम मनोहर लोहिया अस्पताल के डॉक्टर तरुण कुमार और सुशांत की दोनों बहनों (मीतू और प्रियंका) के खिलाफ मुंबई के बांद्रा थाने में एक FIR दर्ज करवाई थी।

इस FIR की कॉपी मुंबई पुलिस ने सीबीआई को सौंप दी थी जिसके बाद सुशांत की बहनों को डर है कि इस मामले में सीबीआई कहीं उन्हें गिरफ्तार ना कर ले इसलिए उन्होंने बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट में एक पिटीशन फाइल करके अपील की है कि मामले की सुनवाई जल्द से जल्द की जाए।

इंडिया टुडे की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, सुशांत की बहनें चाहती हैं कि रिया द्वारा दर्ज कराई गई एफआईआर के तहत उनके खिलाफ किसी एक्शन की संभावना से पहले ही मामले की सुनवाई हो जाए ताकि वो गिरफ्तारी से बच जाएं। उधर रिया ने भी बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट से गुजारिश की है कि सुशांत की बहनों पर दर्ज करवाए केस की सुनवाई कर उन्हें कड़ी से कड़ी सजा दी जाए।

क्या हैं आरोप?

रिया ने डॉक्टर तरुण कुमार, मीतू और प्रियंका पर फर्जी मेडिकल प्रिस्क्रिप्शन बनाकर सुशांत के लिए दवा देने का आरोप लगाया गया था। रिया ने अपनी शिकायत में कहा कि डॉक्टर कुमार ने प्रियंका के कहने पर बिना सुशांत की जांच किए उन्हें डिप्रेशन की दवाएं दी थीं जो कई तरह से कानून का उल्लंघन है। रिया ने शिकायत में कहा कि डिस्क्रिप्शन दिल्ली की ओपीडी का है जबकि सुशांत उस दिन मुंबई में मौजूद थे। रिया ने कहा था कि गैरकानूनी रूप से दवा देने का यह मामला एनडीपीएस एक्ट में आता है।

रिया ने अपनी एफआईआर में कहा था कि 8 जून की सुबह जब वो सुशांत के घर में थी, तब सुशांत लगातार किसी से फोन पर चैट कर रहा था। जब उसने इस बारे में सुशांत से पूछा, तो सुशांत ने अपनी बहन के साथ फोन पर हो रही ये चैट उसे दिखाई, जिसमें उनकी बहन प्रियंका दिल्ली में बैठे-बैठे अपनी तरफ से सुशांत को साइकोट्रोपिक ड्रग लेने की सलाह दे रही थीं। वो भी किसी ऐसे डॉक्टर के हवाले से, जिसने सुशांत को मरीज के तौर पर कभी देखा ही नहीं था। इन दवाइयों को खाने के एक हफ्ते के बाद ही 14 जून को सुशांत की मौत हो गई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंप्रधानमंत्री बोले- जिन लोगों ने कुशासन दिया, अपने लोगों को करोड़ों दिलाए, वे फिर मौके तलाश रहे - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- चल रहा कोई पुराना विवाद आज आपसी सूझबूझ से हल हो जाएगा। जिससे रिश्ते दोबारा मधुर हो जाएंगे। अपनी पिछली गलतियों से सीख लेकर वर्तमान को सुधारने हेतु मनन करें और अपनी योजनाओं को क्रियान्वित करें।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें