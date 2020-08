सुशांत सुसाइड केस:अभिनेता के दोस्त सुनील शुक्ला का दावा- उनकी हत्या की साजिश में दो डैडी शामिल, पहले रिया के पिता इंद्रजीत और दूसरे 'शुगर डैडी' महेश भट्ट

The 'conspiracy' to 'murder' Sushant Singh was done by 'two daddies': Mr. Chakraborty, biological father of Rhea & Mahesh Bhatt, who is the 'sugar daddy': Sunil Shukla, SSR’s Gym Partner tells Athar Khan on @thenewshour Spl Edition. | #SushantInvestigation pic.twitter.com/cvRW7wfcad