🇮🇳 #26thanniversary #missuniverse1994 #indiasfirst 😍🤗😁💃🏻 Thank you all for making ‘my Universe a better place’...your love has always been my greatest strength!!!❤️🙏😇 I love you guys!!!💋 Full version of this video is on #YouTube LINK IN BIO 😁Have added some of your creative images to include you in my journey!!🤗😍#duggadugga #IAM #gratitude #India #philippines ❤️

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on May 21, 2020 at 1:43am PDT