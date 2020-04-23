दैनिक भास्करApr 23, 2020, 02:43 PM IST
मुंबई. सुष्मिता सेन इन दिनों अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रोहमन के साथ अपनी क्यूट केमिस्ट्री के चलते काफी सुर्खियों में बनी हुई हैं। दोनों अकसर अपनी बेहतरीन तस्वीरें और वीडियोज फैंस के साथ शेयर करते रहते हैं जिन्हें लोगों की खूब सराहना मिलती है। हाल ही में सुष्मिता और रोहमन की एक और वीडियो सामने आई है जिसमें दोनों रोमांटिक अंदाज में गर्भासन कर रहे हैं। योगा करते हुए रोहमन ने उन्हें माथे पर किस भी किया है।
सुष्मिता ने हाल ही में अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। इसमें ब्वॉयफ्रेंड उन्हें देखकर योगा स्टेप कॉपी कर रहे हैं। वीडियो के दौरान दोनों बार-बार एक दूसरे को देखकर क्यूट स्माइल दे रहे हैं। वीडियो के अंत में रोहमन और सुष्मिता एक दूसरे के आमने-सामने बैठते हैं जिसके बाद रोहमन उनके माथे पर किस करते हैं।
View this post on Instagram
All grown up & yet nothing beats the comfort of the fetus pose!! Nothing calms the mind faster than going back to the source!!👍😇❤️💃🏻 besides, @rohmanshawl attempting this with me is #adorable 💋😄😍we wish you calm & all the love in the world!! #yourturn 😉👊❤️ I love you guys!!! #duggadugga 💋
A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Apr 22, 2020 at 9:44am PDT
वीडियो शेयर करते हुए सुष्मिता लिखती हैं, 'सब बड़े हो गए हैं मगर कुछ भी गर्भाशय जितना कम्फर्टेबल नहीं है। मेरे साथ इसे करने की रोहमन की कोशिश एडोरेबल है'। सुष्मिता एक लंबे समय से मॉडल रोहमन के साथ रिलेशनशिप में हैं। इन दिनों सुष्मिता ब्वॉयफ्रेंड और अपनी बेटियों रेने और अलिशा के साथ मुंबई में क्वारैंटीन हैं।
View this post on Instagram
Tough times don’t last...Tough people do!! #truethat ❤️ Staying committed to life is powerful...for life ALWAYS finds a way!!! 🤗👍We will all need to be of service at some point, it’s wise to stay mentally strong & physically healthy against all odds, to be of help when life beckons!!❤️ sending love & healing energies to the world!!! #staysafe #proactive #breathe #discipline #highspirits #collectiveconsciousness 🙏❤️🤗 #duggadugga @rohmanshawl 🌈 I love you guys!!
A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Apr 1, 2020 at 8:38am PDT