Change Cookies Settings

क्यूट केमिस्ट्री / सुष्मिता सेन ने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के साथ किया गर्भासन, रोमांटिक होकर रोहमन ने किया माथे पर किस

Sushmita Sen did garbhasana with boyfriend, Rohman kisses on her forehead
X
Sushmita Sen did garbhasana with boyfriend, Rohman kisses on her forehead

दैनिक भास्कर

Apr 23, 2020, 02:43 PM IST

मुंबई. सुष्मिता सेन इन दिनों अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रोहमन के साथ अपनी क्यूट केमिस्ट्री के चलते काफी सुर्खियों में बनी हुई हैं। दोनों अकसर अपनी बेहतरीन तस्वीरें और वीडियोज फैंस के साथ शेयर करते रहते हैं जिन्हें लोगों की खूब सराहना मिलती है। हाल ही में सुष्मिता और रोहमन की एक और वीडियो सामने आई है जिसमें दोनों रोमांटिक अंदाज में गर्भासन कर रहे हैं। योगा करते हुए रोहमन ने उन्हें माथे पर किस भी किया है।

सुष्मिता ने हाल ही में अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। इसमें ब्वॉयफ्रेंड उन्हें देखकर योगा स्टेप कॉपी कर रहे हैं। वीडियो के दौरान दोनों बार-बार एक दूसरे को देखकर क्यूट स्माइल दे रहे हैं। वीडियो के अंत में रोहमन और सुष्मिता एक दूसरे के आमने-सामने बैठते हैं जिसके बाद रोहमन उनके माथे पर किस करते हैं। 

वीडियो शेयर करते हुए सुष्मिता लिखती हैं, 'सब बड़े हो गए हैं मगर कुछ भी गर्भाशय जितना कम्फर्टेबल नहीं है। मेरे साथ इसे करने की रोहमन की कोशिश एडोरेबल है'। सुष्मिता एक लंबे समय से मॉडल रोहमन के साथ रिलेशनशिप में हैं। इन दिनों सुष्मिता ब्वॉयफ्रेंड और अपनी बेटियों रेने और अलिशा के साथ मुंबई में क्वारैंटीन हैं। 

आज का राशिफल

पाएं अपना तीनों तरह का राशिफल, रोजाना
क्लिक करें