वेब सीरीज की कामयाबी :सुष्मिता सेन ने शेयर किया आर्या का एनिमेटेड अवतार, वॉरियर की तरह दुश्मनों से लड़ती दिखीं

View this post on Instagram

“Tu ban sherni dikha dum, hai baja shankh, ab hogi jung” A mother becomes a warrior to defend her family. Experience this reimagined version of #Aarya 🤗 For our children..May they live happily ever after!! 😇💃🏻 #duggadugga #HotstarSpecialsAarya #ChandrachurSingh @madhvaniram @amitamadhvani @disneyplushotstarvip @endemolshineind @sandeipm @vinraw @rheaazz @namitdas @sikandarkher @chaudhari_manish @ankurbhatia @alexx_onell @isugandha @priyasha811 @sohaila.kapur #JayantKripalani @florasaini @vivanguggal @virtivaghani_ @pratyakshpanwar2011

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Jul 17, 2020 at 4:00am PDT