संदेह के घेरे में सुशांत का 'दोस्त':सुशांत की डेड बॉडी देखकर मुंबई पुलिस को थम्स अप दिखाने वाले संदीप सिंह का आखिर क्या है सच, कभी आइसक्रीम बेचते थे फिर बन गए प्रोड्यूसर

View this post on Instagram

This is how he celebrates his Birthday ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ #HappyBirthdaySanjayLeelaBhansali #SanjayLeelaBhansali #ShabinaKhan #RohiniIyer #SharminSegal #BhansaliProductions

A post shared by Sandip Ssingh (@officialsandipssingh) on Feb 24, 2020 at 8:34am PST