यादों का सहारा:इरफान खान के निधन को पूरे हुए तीन महीने, पत्नी ने इमोशनल होते हुए कहा, पार्टनर मैं तुम्हें मिस करती हूं और कितने रास्तों पर अकेले चलना पड़ेगा?

When I look back ,when life was not black and white. I see you standing there... With the Nikon in your neck and looking thru your lenses.Irrfan I will miss you partner.. How many more miles to go.. How many more roads alone??

A post shared by Sutapa Sikdar (@sikdarsutapa) on Jul 29, 2020 at 1:04am PDT