पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नियम उल्लंघन की सजा:रश्मि रॉकेट की शूटिंग के दौरान बिना हेलमेट पहने बाइक चला रहीं थी तापसी, शूट से पहले कट गया चालान

33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

तापसी पन्नू पिछले दिनों रश्मि रॉकेट की शूटिंग कर रहीं थीं। बाइक राइडिंग के एक सीन से ठीक पहले उनका चालान कट गया। क्योंकि उन्होंने हेलमेट नहीं पहना था। अपने साथ हुई इस घटना के बारे में उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम पर फोटो शेयर किया है। फोटो में वे डेनिम पहने बाइक पर बैठी नजर आ रही हैं और उन्होंने हेलमेट नहीं पहना है।

स्पोर्ट्स ड्रामा है रश्मि रॉकेट
तापसी ने लिखा- हेलमेट न पहनने के लिए लगाए गए फाइन से ठीक पहले। तापसी की पोस्ट पर कई सेलेब्स ने कमेंट्स और लाइक किया है। डायरेक्टर अनुभव सिन्हा ने कमेंट करते हुए लिखा- इस तरह की बाइक पर वे आपको ढूंढ भी नहीं पाएंगे। इसके पहले भी रश्मि रॉकेट के सेट से कई फोटो शेयर कर चुकी हैं। यह एक स्पोर्ट्स ड्रामा है। जो आकर्ष खुराना के डायरेक्शन में बन रही है। इसके अलावा तापसी के पास हसीन दिलरुबा, लूप लपेटा और शाबाश मिथु जैसी फिल्में भी हैं।

तापसी ने सुनाई थी आपबीती
तापसी ने हाल ही में फिल्म फेयर को दिए एक इंटरव्यू में अपने संघर्ष की कहानी शेयर की थी। उन्होंने कहा था- मैंने कई चीजें भुगती हैं। जैसे में बहुत सुंदर नहीं, मुझे बदल दिया गया है क्योंकि नायक की पत्नी नहीं चाहती कि मैं फिल्म का हिस्सा बनूं। मैं एक फिल्म की डबिंग कर रही थी, फिर मुझे कहा गया कि हीरो को मेरे डायलॉग पसंद नहीं थे। इसलिए मुझे बदल देना चाहिए। जब मैंने ऐसा करने से मना कर दिया तो उन्होंने मेरी पीठ पीछे डबिंग आर्टिस्ट से यह काम करवा लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफाइजर की कोरोना वैक्सीन फाइनल ट्रायल में 95% तक असरदार, इसी साल 5 करोड़ डोज बनाने की तैयारी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें