View this post on Instagram

On public demand ! That public was basically the Pannu household 😂 Coz the songs that u grew up hearing will always be special ! #Bindrakhiya ❤️ P.S- @khamkhaphotoartist did make a funny face at the request 🤷🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Oct 3, 2020 at 5:03am PDT