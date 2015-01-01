पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

द बैटल ऑफ भीमा कोरेगांव:फिल्म में अर्जुन रामपाल की लव इंटरेस्ट बनी दिगांगना सूर्यवंशी बोलीं- पीरियोडिक फिल्म में काम करने का मेरा सपना पूरा हुआ

मुंबई11 मिनट पहलेलेखक: किरण जैन
  • कॉपी लिंक

एक्ट्रेस दिगांगना सूर्यवंशी अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'द बैटल ऑफ भीमा कोरेगांव' को लेकर काफी उत्साहित हैं। दिगांगना फिल्म में लीड एक्टर अर्जुन रामपाल की लव इंटरेस्ट का किरदार निभाएंगी। हाल ही में दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत के दौरान, एक्ट्रेस ने बताया की उन्हें पीरियोडिक फिल्में देखना बहुत पसंद है। इस फिल्म में काम करना उनके लिए किसी सपने से कम नहीं था। बातचीत के दौरान, उन्होंने अपनी प्रोफेशनल लाइफ से जुड़ी कुछ दिलचस्प बातें भी शेयर की।

कितने साल का मेरा सपना पूरा हुआ
दिगांगना ने कहा, "जब मैंने इस फिल्म की स्क्रिप्ट पढ़ी, तब मैं भीमा कोरेगांव के बारे में जानने के लिए बहुत उत्सुक हो गई। इसकी कहानी इतनी इंटरेस्टिंग थी की मैं खुद अपने आपको इससे जुड़ने से रोक नहीं पाई। मुझे पर्सनली पीरियोडिक फिल्में बहुत पसंद हैं। मैंने अब तक कई पीरियोडिक फिल्में देखी हैं, इस ख्वाहिश के साथ की मुझे कभी ऐसी फिल्म का हिस्सा बनने का मौका मिलेगा। अब जब 'द बैटल ऑफ भीमा कोरेगांव' में काम करने का मौका मिला, तो लगा मानो कितने साल का मेरा सपना पूरा हो गया। कोविड के बाद जब लोग थिएटर में जाएंगे, तो उन्हें बड़ी स्क्रीन पर सिनेमैटिक सीन्स देखने का अनुभव बहुत पसंद आएगा।"

अर्जुन एक बहुत ही सुलझे हुए व्यक्ति हैं
अर्जुन रामपाल के साथ काम करने के अनुभव के बारे में दिगांगना ने कहा, "अर्जुन एक बहुत ही सुलझे हुए व्यक्ति हैं और उनके साथ काम करने का अनुभव बहुत ही अच्छा था। सच कहूं तो उनसे बहुत कुछ सीखने को भी मिला। शुरूआत में उनके साथ शूट करने में मैं थोड़ा हिचकिचा रही थी। क्योंकि जाहिर है मैं उन्हें जानती नहीं थी। लेकिन जैसे-जैसे दिन बीते, उन्होंने मुझे बहुत कंफर्टेबल फील कराया। एक वक्त ऐसा लगा जैसे हम एक-दूसरे को बहुत वक्त से जानते हैं। उनके साथ काम करने के दौरान बहुत ही पॉजिटिव वाइब्स आती हैं।"

बिग बॉस को फॉलो नहीं करती
दिगांगना 'बिग बॉस 9' का भी हिस्सा रही चुकी हैं। हालांकि वे इस शो को देखना पसंद नहीं करती। इस बारे में उन्होंने कहा, "मैं उस घर में रह चुकी हूं। मैंने अपने सीजन के बाद, एक भी सीजन नहीं देखा। मैं बिग बॉस को फॉलो भी नहीं करती। हां, सलमान सर की बहुत बड़ी फैन हूं, तो उनके लिए कभी वीकेंड के एपिसोड की कुछ झलकियां देख लेती हूं। मुझे उनकी वाइब्स​​​​​​​ बहुत अच्छी लगती है। हालांकि कंटेस्टेंट को देखना मेरे लिए बहुत मुश्किल भरा काम है। अब उनके ड्रामे नहीं सहे जाते हैं (हंसते हुए)।"

'जलेबी' से बॉलीवुड में किया था डेब्यू
'द बैटल ऑफ भीमा कोरेगांव' के अलावा दिगांगना एक तेलुगु फिल्म पर भी काम कर रही हैं। जिसमें वे एक कबड्डी प्लेयर के किरदार में नजर आएंगी। दोनों ही फिल्में अगले साल रिलीज होंगी। बता दें कि दिगांगना ने मुकेश भट्ट और महेश भट्ट के बैनर तले बनी फिल्म 'जलेबी' के साथ बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू किया था। इसके अलावा उन्होंने गोविंदा के साथ दो फिल्में 'फ्राइडे' और 'रंगीला राजा' भी की हैं।

