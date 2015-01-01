View this post on Instagram

I have been searching for this particular image of mine since many years. This was a photoshoot specially done for a Tamil magazine (don't exactly remember the name) but I remember that it was shot in AVM Studios way before my Hindi debut with Raj Kapoor saab in Sapnon Ka Saudagar. I must have been 14 or 15 years old then. I wanted to add this photograph in my biography Beyond The Dreamgirl when author Ram Kamal Mukherjee was writing it. But sadly we couldn't find the image then. I am glad that finally I found this, and now I am sharing with you all. #throwback #nostalgia #photoshoot

