सुनहरी यादें:जिस फोटो को हेमामालिनी ने सालों खोजा वो अब जाकर मिली, बॉलीवुड डेब्यू से पहले 14 की उम्र में करवाया था फोटोशूट

ड्रीम गर्ल हेमा मालिनी अपने फिल्मी करियर की शुरुआत 1968 में राज कपूर के साथ 'सपनों का सौदागर' से की थी। लेकिन उससे पहले उन्होंने एक तमिल मैग्जीन के लिए खास फोटोशूट करवाया था। हेमा करीब 55 साल पुरानी इस फोटो को अपनी बायोग्राफी में जोड़ना चाहती थीं, लेकिन उस वक्त उन्हें यह नहीं मिली। शनिवार को जब यह फोटो उनके हाथ लगी तो वे सोशल मीडिया पर इसे शेयर करने से खुद को नहीं रोक सकीं।

बायोग्राफी में जोड़ना चाहती थीं हेमा
हेमा ने लिखा- मैं कई सालों से अपनी इस खास फोटो को खोज रही थी। यह एक तमिल मैग्जीन के लिए खास तौर पर किया गया एक फोटोशूट था मुझे नाम याद नहीं लेकिन मुझे ये याद है कि एवीएम स्टूडियो में इसकी शूटिंग हुई थी। राज कपूर साहब के साथ सपनों का सौदागर में डेब्यू करने से पहले, उस वक्त मेरी उम्र 14 या 15 साल रही होगी। मैं इसे अपनी बायोग्राफी 'बियॉन्ड द ड्रीमगर्ल' में जोड़ना चाहती थी जब राइटर राम कमल मुखर्जी उसे लिख रहे थे। लेकिन दुख की बात है कि हम तब फोटो नहीं ढूंढ पाए। आखिरकार मुझे यह मिल ही गई इसलिए मैं बेहद खुश हूं और अब मैं आपसे इसे शेयर कर रही हूं।

