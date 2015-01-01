पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  These Bollywood Actresses Including Anushka Sharma Underwent Facial Surgery, Some Got Beauty At Their Face, While Others Had To Repent

एक्ट्रेस और सर्जरी:अनुष्का शर्मा समेत इन बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ने करवाई चेहरे की सर्जरी, कुछ के चेहरे में लगे चार चांद, तो कुछ को पड़ा पछताना

एक घंटा पहले
बॉलीवुड की ग्लैमर दुनिया के साथ ही अब आम जिंदगी में भी खूबसूरती एक अहम जरुरत बन चुकी है। चेहरे और बॉडी की खूबसूरती बढ़ाने के लिए अब तक कई बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कॉस्मेटिक सर्जरी का सहारा ले चुकी हैं। इनमें से कई एक्ट्रेस ऐसी हैं जो सर्जरी की मदद से लोगों की वाह वाही लूट चुकी हैं तो कुछ ऐसी भी हैं जो बिगड़ी सर्जरी के कारण मजाक का मुद्दा बन गई हैं। आइए जानते हैं कौन ये एक्ट्रेस-

नोरा फतेही

सर्जरी से चेहरे और शरीर में बदलाव करने वाली एक्ट्रेसेस में ताजा नाम नोरा फतेही का है। एक्ट्रेस ने हाल फिलहाल में हिप्स और ब्रेस्ट इंप्लांट करवाए हैं। एक्ट्रेस कुछ दिनों पहले रियलिटी शो इंडियाज बेस्ट डांसर में बतौर जज नजर आई थीं जहां उनके शरीर का बदलाव साफ तौर पर देखा जा सकता है।

अनुष्का शर्मा

फिल्म रब ने बना दी जोड़ी में शाहरुख खान के साथ बॉलीवुड डेब्यू करने वाली अनुष्का शर्मा ने साल 2014 में लिप फिलिंग करवाई थी। सर्जरी के बाद जब बॉम्बे वैल्वेट फिल्म से एक्ट्रेस की पहली तस्वीरें सामने आईं तो उन्हें जमकर ट्रोल किया गया। कुछ लोगों ने तो उन्हें पॉपुलर कार्टून डोनाल्ड डक से तक कंपेयर कर दिया। बाद में गलती समझ आने पर अनुष्का ने लिप करेक्शन करवाया था।

श्रुति हासन

साउथ सिनेमा के बाद बॉलीवुड में भी पहचान बना चुकीं श्रुति उन गिनी चुनी एक्ट्रेस में से एक हैं जिन्होंने सरेआम प्लास्टिक सर्जरी करवाने की बात स्वीकार की है। एक्ट्रेस ने अपने चेहरे की खूबसूरती निखारने के लिए 13 से ज्यादा सर्जरी करवाई हैं। जून उन्होंने अपने होंठों को बड़ा दिखाने के लिए फिलिंग करवाई थी जिस पर ट्रोल होने पर एक्ट्रेस ने कहा, प्लास्टिक सर्जरी की बात कबूलने में मुझे कोई शर्मिंदगी नहीं होती, ना मैं इसे बढ़ावा देती हूं और ना ही इसके खिलाफ हूं।

प्रियंका चोपड़ा

मिस वर्ल्ड प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने कई बेहतरीन फिल्मों में अभिनय किया है। मगर उनकी शुरुआती फिल्मों के मुकाबले अब उनका चेहरा पूरी तरह से बदल चुका है। एक्ट्रेस ने होंठों और नाक में करेक्शन करवाया है हालांकि एक्ट्रेस ने कभी इस बात को कबूल नहीं किया।

वाणी कपूर

फिल्म शुद्ध देसी रोमांस से बॉलीवुड डेब्यू करने वाली वाणी कपूर के चेहरे में अचानक ही बड़ा बदलाव देखने मिला। ये बदलाव था उनके होंठों का साइज, जो सर्जरी के बाद काफी बड़े हो चुके थे। फिल्म बेफिक्रे में उनके होठों को देखकर उनका जमकर मजाक बनाया गया था, कुछ लोग उन्हें डक कहकर भी संबोधित करने लगे थे।

आएशा टाकिया

एक्ट्रेस आएशा टाकिया अपनी शादी के बाद से ही फिल्मों से दूर हैं। फिल्मों में मासूम और क्यूट नजर आने वाली एक्ट्रेस ने अचानक अपनी एक तस्वीर शेयर कर हर किसी को हैरान कर दिया। तस्वीर में उनके बड़े होंठ नजर आ रहे थे जो उनकी बिगड़ी प्लास्टिक सर्जरी का नतीजा थे। सर्जरी के चलते एक्ट्रेस को पहचान पाना भी काफी मुश्किल हो चुका था।

राखी सावंत

स्लिम फिट अंदाज में बॉलीवुड में एंट्री मारने वाली राखी सावंत अब तक कई सर्जरी करवा चुकी हैं एक्ट्रेस ने नाक, होंठों और ब्रेस्ट की सर्जरी करवाकर इन्हें इन्हांस करवाया है। लगातार सर्जरी करवाते हुए राखी काफी मोटी हो चुकी हैं।

कोएना मित्रा

बॉलीवुड में साकी साकी गाने से मशहूर हुईं एक्ट्रेस एक जमाने में पसंदीदा आइटम गर्ल हुआ करती थीं। एक्ट्रेस ने अपने करियर के पीक प्वाइंट में आईब्रो, नाक शार्प करवाने की सर्जरी करवाई थी जो बुरी तरह बिगड़ गई। सर्जरी के बाद एक्ट्रेस को पहचान पाना काफी मुश्किल था। धीरे-धीरे एक्ट्रेस फिल्मों से दूर होती चलीं गईं। एक्ट्रेस रियलिटी शो बिग बॉस 13 में भी नजर आई थीं जहां उनकी बोटोक्स सर्जरी साफ तौर पर दिख रही है।

मौनी रॉय

फिल्म गोल्ड से बॉलीवुड डेब्यू करने वाली मौनी रॉय ने टेलीविजन शोज से अपनी एक्टिंग जर्नी की शुरुआत की थी। शुरुआती शोज में मौनी रॉय काफी अलग दिखती थीं जिसके बाद उन्होंने सर्जरी करवाकर अपने चेहरे में चार-चांद लगा दिए। जब एक्ट्रेस अपने ग्लैमरस अंदाज में नागिन में नजर आईं तो उन्हें देखकर हर कोई हैरान था।

सना खान

बिदाई शो से लोकप्रियता हासिल करने वाली सना खान ने अपनी मासूमियत से हर किसी को दीवाना बना दिया था। बड़े ब्रेक के बाद एक्ट्रेस ने अपने चेहरे की खूबसूरती बढ़ाने के लिए कई सर्जरी करवाई थीं जिसे उनकी तस्वीरों में साफ तौर पर देखा जा सकता है। एक्ट्रेस ने फेस, लिप और नाक की सर्जरी करवाई हैं।

