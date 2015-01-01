पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिल्मों के नाम पर कन्ट्रोवर्सी:लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब के टाइटल विवाद से पहले, बॉलीवुड की इन 8 फिल्मों को रिलीज से पहले बदलने पड़े थे नाम

20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नवम्बर में रिलीज हुई अक्षय कुमार और कियारा आडवाणी स्टारर फिल्म लक्ष्मी अपने टाइटल के कारण काफी विवादों में रही थी। एक्टर मुकेश खन्ना समेत कई लोगों ने देवी के नाम के साथ बॉम्ब जोड़े जाने पर आपत्ति जताई थी। लंबी बहस के बाद आखिरकार मेकर्स को इस फिल्म का टाइटल बदलना पड़ा था। इससे पहले भी बॉलीवुड की कई फिल्में टाइटल के चलते विवादों में आ चुकी हैं जिनका बाद में नाम बदला जा चुका है।

पदमावत- पदमावती

साल 2017 में रिलीज हुई फिल्म पदमावती कई कारणों से कन्ट्रोवर्सी में रही थी। शूटिंग के दौरान ही करणी सेना ने फिल्म के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया था। राजपूत समुदाय के कई लोगों ने अपने लोगों की छवि खराब करने के आरोप भी लगाए। विवाद बढ़ने के बाद सेंसर बोर्ड द्वारा फिल्म को बैन कर दिया गया था। इसके कुछ महीनों बाद ही नाम में बदलाव और कुछ सीन और तथ्यों को बदलकर फिल्म को जनवरी 2018 में रिलीज किया गया था।

जजमेंटल है क्या- मेंटल है क्या

26 जनवरी साल 2019 में रिलीज हुई फिल्म जजमेंटल है क्या अपने पहले नाम के कारण काफी विवादों में थी। फिल्म का नाम पहले मेंटल है क्या रखा गया था जिसपर साइकेट्रिक सोसाइटी के लोगों ने आपत्ति जताई थी। इनका आरोप था कि टाइटल में मेंटल होना मेंटल इलनेस से जूझ रहे लोगों का अपमान है। बाद में फिल्म के प्रोडक्शन हाउस ने मामले को समझते हुए नाम बदलकर जजमेंटल कर दिया था।

आर राजकुमार- रैंबो राजकुमार

प्रभु देवा द्वारा निर्देशित की गई फिल्म आर राजकुमार साल 2013 में रिलीज हुई थी। इस फिल्म का नाम पहले रैंबो राजकुमार रखा गया था जिसे बाद में बदलना पड़ा था। हॉलीवुड फिल्म रैंबो का इस नाम पर कॉपीराइट है जिसे इस्तेमाल कर फिल्म लीगल पचड़ों में फंस सकती थी। फिल्म के टाइटल के साथ शाहिद कपूर के किरदार का नाम भी बदला गया था।

मद्रास कैफे- जाफना

साल 2013 में रिलीज हुई फिल्म मद्रास कैफे राजीव गांधी हत्याकांड पर बनाई गई है। फिल्म में कई राजनीतिक पार्टियों की नेगेटिव छवि दिखाई गई थी जिसके चलते इसे बैन करने की मांग की गई। तमिलनाडु में फिल्म को बैन तक कर दिया गया। इस फिल्म का नाम शुरुआत में जाफना रखा गया था जो श्रीलंका का एक शहर है। इसपर श्रीलंका की सरकार ने आपत्ति जताई थी। बाद में इस फिल्म का नाम बदलकर मद्रास कैफे रखा गया। फिल्म एक हिट साबित हुई थी।

टोटल सियापा- अमन की आशा

साल 2014 में रिलीज हुई कॉमेडी ड्रामा फिल्म टोटल सियापा में यामी गौतम और अली जफर लीड रोल में नजर आए थे। फिल्म का नाम पहले लीड किरदारों अमन और आशा के नाम पर रखा गया था लेकिन इस नाम को पहले ही पाकिस्तान के जागरण ग्रुप और टाइम्स ऑफ इंडिया द्वारा लिया जा चुका है। कॉपीराइट से बचने के लिए रिलीज से पहले फिल्म का नाम बदलकर टोटल सियापा कर दिया गया।

हसीना पारकर- द क्वीन ऑफ मुंबईः हसीना

दाऊद इब्राहिम की बहन हसीना पर बनी फिल्म हसीना पारकर साल 2017 में रिलीज हुई थी जिसमें श्रद्धा कपूर लीड रोल में नजर आई थीं। इस फिल्म का नाम पहले द क्वीन ऑफ मुंबईः हसीना रखा गया था। श्रद्धा का दमदार लुक रिलीज होते सी फिल्म चर्चा में आ गई थी लेकिन मुंबई के अलावा पूरे देश के लोगों तक पहुंचने के फिल्म के नाम से मुंबई का नाम हटाते हुए सीधे हसीना पारकर कर दिया गया।

लव-यात्रि- लव-रात्रि

फिल्म का पोस्टर रिलीज होते ही लव-रात्रि नाम काफी विवादों में आ गया था। धार्मिक भावनाएं आहत करवाने के आरोप में सलमान खान के खिलाफ शिकायत भी दर्ज की गई थी। बाद में इस फिल्म का नाम बदलकर लव-रात्रि से लव-यात्रि कर दिया गया।

गोलियों की रासलीलाः राम-लीला- रामलीला

रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण स्टारर और संजय लीला भंसाली निर्देशित फिल्म साल 2013 में रिलीज हुई थी। इस फिल्म का नाम पहले रामलीला रखा गया था जिसपर जमकर विवाद हुआ था। विवाद बढ़ने पर इसका नाम राम-लीला कर दिया गया था। बाद में रिलीज के कुछ दिन पहले ही फिल्म का अचानक नाम गोलियों की रासलीलाः राम-लीला कर दिया गया। ये फिल्म एक जबरदस्त हिट साबित हुई थी।

