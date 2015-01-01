पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टॉम क्रूज का गुस्सा:कोरोना गाइडलाइन तोड़ने वाले क्रू मेंबर्स पर भड़के टॉम क्रूज, बोले- लोग हम पर भरोसा करते हैं और हम क्या कर रहे

27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ब्रिटेन में 'मिशन इम्पॉसिबल 7' की शूटिंग कर रहे हॉलीवुड एक्टर टॉम क्रूज का अपने ही क्रू मेंबर्स पर गुस्सा फूट पड़ा। दरअसल, शूटिंग के दौरान उन्होंने टीम के कुछ मेंबर्स को कोरोना गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन करते हुए देखा। जिसके बाद एक्टर खुद को रोक नहीं पाए और उनके ही टीम मेंबर्स उनके गुस्से का शिकार हो गए। टॉम ने कुछ लोगों को गुस्से से चिल्लाते हुए, उन्हें काम से निकालने तक की धमकी दे डाली।

कोविड-19 के कारण जहां कई लोगों की नौकरी जा चुकी है, इकोनॉमी क्रैश हो चुकी है। वहीं, कुछ लोग इसे लेकर लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं। ये बात एक्टर को जरा भी रास नहीं आई और गुस्से में उन्होंने लोगो को जमकर लताड़ लगा दी।

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही ओडियो क्लिप
टॉम क्रूज की गुस्से में चिल्लाते हुए ऑडियो क्लिप सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है। क्लिप में टॉम ने कहा- ''हमारी वजह से हॉलीवुड में फिल्में बन रही हैं, लोगों का हम पर विश्वास है और हम क्या कर रहे हैं? मैं हर रोज स्टूडियो, इंश्योरेंस कंपनी और प्रोडयूसर से बात करता हूं, उन्हें हमसे उम्मीदें हैं। हमारी वजह से हजारों लोगों को रोजगार मिलता है। मुझे ये लापरवाही दोबारा देखने को नहीं मिलनी चाहिए।''

कोरोना ने छीना इंडस्ट्री से काम तो भड़के टॉम
टॉम ने आगे कहा- फिल्म इंडस्ट्री बंद होने पर कई लोग सड़क पर आ गए हैं। कई लोगों के पास खाने के लिए खाना नहीं है, कई लोगों के पास पढ़ाई के लिए फीस भरने के पैसे नहीं हैंं। इन सारी बातों को रात में सोचते हुए सोता हूं मैं। टॉम ने क्रू मेंबर्स सहित पूरी टीम को कोरोना गाइडलाइन फॉलो करने के सख्त निर्देश दिए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें60 साल या ज्यादा उम्र वालों को बेसिक फेयर में 50% छूट, 7 दिन पहले बुकिंग जरूरी - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें