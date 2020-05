View this post on Instagram

#Xclusiv: Several people within and outside the film industry enquiring about the *current status* of some forthcoming biggies... Lots of speculation as well... Here are the facts... ⭐️ #83TheFilm, starring #RanveerSingh: Filming complete... Editing and dubbing complete... Final mix pending... Minimal post-production work remains to be completed. ⭐️ #Radhe, starring #SalmanKhan and #DishaPatani: The film is *not* complete yet... Filming of two songs and some sequences pending... Dubbing, VFX, post-production work pending too. ⭐️ #LaxmmiBomb, starring #AkshayKumar and #KiaraAdvani: Filming complete... Rough edit complete... Balance post-production work [dubbing, background score, VFX etc] pending. ⭐️ #CoolieNo1, starring #VarunDhawan and #SaraAliKhan: Filming complete... Editing and dubbing complete... VFX almost complete... Post-production work [mixing, DI] pending.

May 7, 2020