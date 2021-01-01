पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

TV TRP रिपोर्ट:टीआरपी रेस से बाहर हुआ तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा शो, कुंडली भाग्य की पॉपुलैरिटी हुई कम

2 मिनट पहले
इन दिनों टेलीविजन शोज में जमकर मुकाबला चल रहा है। रुपाली गांगुली का शो अनुपमा जहां एक तरफ लगातार नंबर 1 शो बना हुआ है वहीं टॉप 5 टीवी शोज के पांचवे स्थान में हर हफ्ते बदलाव देखने मिल रहा है। हाल ही में BARC (ब्रॉडकास्ट ऑडियंस रिसर्च काउंसिल) द्वारा टीवी की टीआरपी रिपोर्ट जारी कर दी गई है जिसमें तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा शो की टीआरपी में काफी गिरावट देखने मिल रही है। आइए जानते हैं कैसी है इस हफ्ते की टीआरपी रिपोर्ट-

अनुपमा

इंप्रेशन- 9061

डायरेक्टर- राजन शाही

कास्ट- रुपाली गांगुली, सुधांशु पांडे, मदालशा शर्मा, निधी शाह, पारस कलनावत, तस्नीम शेख।

चैनल- स्टार प्लस​​​​​

राजन शाही का शो अनुपमा लगातार पहले नंबर पर बना हुआ है। शो में गृहिणी का किरदार निभा रहीं रुपाली गांगुली की पॉपुलैरिटी लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। पिछले कुछ हफ्तों से लगातार ये शो टीआरपी रेस में पहले नंबर पर बना हुआ है। शो में सुधांशु पांडे अनुपमा के पति वनराज का किरदार निभा रहे हैं। शो के मौजूदा एपिसोड में दिखाया जा रहा है कि वनराज की बहु किंजल को उनकी कंपनी में उन्हीं की जगह नौकरी मिल जाती है। इस बात से पूरा परिवार शॉक हो जाता है। वनराज को उनकी गर्लफ्रेंड काव्या इस बात की जानकारी देती हैं और अनुपमा के नाम पर खूब भड़काती हैं। इसपर अब वनराज का रिएक्शन कैसा होगा, ये आगे के एपिसोड में दिखाया जाएगा।

इमली

इंप्रेशन- 7240

क्रिएटिव डायरेक्टर- मुस्कान बजाज

कास्ट- सुंबुल तौकीर, मयूरी देशमुख, गश्मीर महाजनी, आस्था अग्रवाल, चंद्रेश सिंह।

चैनल- स्टार प्लस

16 नवम्बर 2020 से ऑनएयर हुए शो इमली को दर्शकों की खूब तारीफें मिल रही हैं। महज दो महीनों में ही ये शो दूसरा हाईएस्ट रेटिंग वाला शो बन चुका है। शो की कहानी इमली नाम की एक गांव की लड़की पर आधारित है, जिसे गांव वालों की एक गलतफहमी के चलते शहरी रिपोर्टर आदित्य से जबरदस्ती शादी करनी पड़ती है। शादी के बाद शहर पहुंचकर इमली को पता चलता है कि आदित्य पहले से ही शादीशुदा है। फिलहाल शो में दिखाया जा रहा है कि पॉपुलर आर्टिस्ट को अचानक पता चलता है कि वो इमली के असली पिता हैं।

गुम है किसी के प्यार में

इंप्रेशन- 7068

कास्ट- नील भट्ट,आयशा सिंह, ऐश्वर्या शर्मा, दीपिका सिंह।

चैनल- स्टार प्लस

​​​​​​​

गुम है किसी के प्यार में शो लगातार बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन करते हुए तीसरा सबसे ज्यादा टीआरपी रेटिंग शो बना हुआ है। शो में विराट चौहान की कहानी दिखाई जा रही है जिसका किरदार नील भट्ट निभा रहे हैं। विराट पत्रलेखा (ऐश्वर्या शर्मा) से प्यार करते हैं लेकिन मजबूरी में उन्हें शहीद की बेटी (आयशा सिंह) से शादी करनी पड़ती है। प्यार और कर्तव्य के बीच फंसे विराट कैसे जिंदगी जीते हैं शो इसी पर आधारित है।

कुंडली भाग्य

इंप्रेशन- 7000

प्रोग्राम क्रिएटर- एकता कपूर

कास्ट- श्रद्धा आर्या, धीरज धूपर, अंजुम फाकी, मानित जौरा

चैनल- जी टीवी

लॉकडाउन से पहले जहां कुंडली भाग्य शो नंबर वन शो था वहीं अब ये शो टीआरपी लिस्ट में चौथे नंबर पर आ चुका है। शो में धीरज धूपर और श्रद्धा आर्या लीड रोल में हैं। शो की टीआरपी में हर हफ्ते गिरावट देखने मिल रही हैं। इस शो की जगह पर अब गुम है किसी के प्यार में और इमली द्वारा कब्जा कर लिया गया है।

कुमकुम भाग्य

इंप्रेशन- 6288

कास्ट- सृति झा, शब्बीर आहलुवालिया, शिखा सिंह, मुग्धा चापेकर, पूजा बनर्जी

चैनल- जी टीवी

कुमकुम भाग्य ने कुछ हफ्तों बाद दोबारा टॉप 5 टीवी शोज की लिस्ट में वापसी कर ली है। शो में इन दिनों अभि और प्रज्ञा की रोमांटिक स्टोरी दिखाई जा रही है। हिटमैन से बचते हुए दोनों एक गांव पहुंच गए हैं जहां उन्हें एक बुजुर्ग कपल की मदद मिलती है। दोनों की रोमांटिक केमिस्ट्री फिर एक बार दर्शकों को इंप्रेस करने में कामयाब हो चुकी है जिससे शो की टीआरपी में उछाल देखने मिली है।

टीआरपी चार्ट में लगातार पांचवें नंबर के लिए कुमकुम भाग्य, तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा और ये रिश्ता क्या कहलाता है के बीच कांटे की टक्कर देखने मिल रही है। इसके अलावा रियलिटी शो बिग बॉस 14 भी दर्शकों को इंप्रेस करने में लगातार फेल हो रहा है। जहां पिछले साल इस शो ने टीआरपी के सभी रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए थे वहीं इस साल ये शो टॉप 5 में तक नहीं पहुंच पाया।

