TV TRP रिपोर्ट:ये रिश्ता क्या कहलाता है शो की दोबारा टॉप 5 में वापसी, रुपाली गांगुली का शो अनुपमा अब भी है नंबर 1 शो

2 घंटे पहले
टेलीविजन शोज के बीच इन दिनों लगातार कांटे की टक्कर देखने मिल रही है। हाल ही में BARC (ब्रॉडकास्ट ऑडियंस रिसर्च काउंसिल) की इस हफ्ते की रिपोर्ट सामने आ चुकी है, जिसमें पहले की तरह रुपाली गांगुली का शो अनुपमा पहले नंबर पर बना हुआ है। इस हफ्ते के टॉप 5 टीवी शोज की लिस्ट में ये रिश्ता क्या कहलाता है ने एंट्री मारी है, वहीं जीटीवी के शो कुंडली भाग्य की टीआरपी में गिरावट देखने मिली है। आइए जानते हैं कैसी है टीवी की टीआरपी लिस्ट-

अनुपमा

इंप्रेशन- 8888

डायरेक्टर- राजन शाही

कास्ट- रुपाली गांगुली, सुधांशु पांडे, मदालशा शर्मा, निधी शाह, पारस कलनावत, तस्नीम शेख।

चैनल- स्टार प्लस​​​​​

रुपाली गांगुली और सुधांशु उपाध्याय स्टारर टीवी शो अनुपमा लगातार टीआरपी की लिस्ट में पहले नंबर पर बना हुआ है। ये शो एक आम गृहिणी अनुपमा की कहानी है जिसे पूरे देश की महिलाओं का खूब प्यार मिल रहा है। शो के मौजूदा प्लॉट में दिखाया जा रहा है कि अनुपमा की बहू किंजल को उनके पति वनराज की कंपनी में उन्हीं की जगह जॉब मिल जाती है। किंजल को अपनी जगह देखकर वनराज काफी नाराज होते हैं। इन सब के बीच वनराज की गर्लफ्रेंड काव्या, अनुपमा को इस पूरे मामले का दोषी ठहराती हैं। जल्द ही अनुपमा और उनके पति वनराज के बीच कड़ा मुकाबला देखने मिलेगा।

इमली

इंप्रेशन- 7513

क्रिएटिव डायरेक्टर- मुस्कान बजाज

कास्ट- सुंबुल तौकीर, मयूरी देशमुख, गश्मीर महाजनी, आस्था अग्रवाल, चंद्रेश सिंह।

चैनल- स्टार प्लस

स्टार प्लस का शो इमली शुरुआत से ही दूसरे नंबर पर बना हुआ है। शो में इमली नाम की गांव की लड़की की कहानी दिखाई जा रही है, जिसकी शादी जबरदस्ती शहर के रिपोर्टर आदित्य से करवा दी जाती है। शादी के बाद शहर पहुंचने पर इमली को पता चलता है कि उनके पति आदित्य पहले से ही शादीशुदा हैं। फिलहाल शो के मौजूदा प्लॉट में दिखाया जा रहा है कि इमली की मुलाकात शहर में उनके असली पिता से हो जाती है, हालांकि इमली अपने रिश्ते की सच्चाई से बेखबर है।

गुम है किसी के प्यार में

इंप्रेशन- 7040

कास्ट- नील भट्ट,आयशा सिंह, ऐश्वर्या शर्मा, दीपिका सिंह।

चैनल- स्टार प्लस

गुम है किसी के प्यार में शो ने हाल ही में 100 एपिसोड पूरे कर लिए हैं। शो शुरुआत से ही दर्शकों को इंप्रेस करते हुए तीसरे स्थान पर बना हुआ है। शो में विराट चौहान (नील भट्ट), पत्रलेखा (ऐश्वर्या सिंह) और सई (आयशा सिंह) की ट्रायएंगल लव स्टोरी दिखाई जा रही है। विराट एक ऑफिसर हैं जिन्हें समझौते के चलते एक शहीद की बेटी सई से शादी करनी पड़ती है। फिलहाल शो के मौजूदा प्लॉट में दिखाया जा रहा है कि विराट और सई लदाख ट्रिप पर जाने वाले हैं जहां उनके साथ पत्रलेखा भी जाने वाली हैं।

कुंडली भाग्य

A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)



इंप्रेशन- 6808

प्रोग्राम क्रिएटर- एकता कपूर

कास्ट- श्रद्धा आर्या, धीरज धूपर, अंजुम फाकी, मानित जौरा

चैनल- जी टीवी

कुछ महीनों तक टीआरपी लिस्ट में पहले स्थान में बना रहा शो कुंडली भाग्य अब चौथे नंबर पर आ चुका है। शो में प्रीता का किरदार श्रद्धा आर्या ने निभाया है जो जल्द ही घरवालों को अक्षय की सच्चाई बताने वाली हैं। शो में एक्ट्रेस घरवालों के सामने शराब की बोतलें लाकर परिवार वालों से अक्षय से इस बारे में सवाल करने को कहेंगी।

ये रिश्ता क्या कहलाता है

इंप्रेशन- 6553

कास्ट- शिवांगी जोशी, मोहसिन खान

चैनल- स्टार प्लस

स्टार प्लस के शो ये रिश्ता क्या कहलाता है में कुछ ही दिनों पहले नायरा के किरदार को पूरी तरह खत्म कर दिया गया था जिससे शो की टीआरपी में गिरावट आई थी। अब शो में नायरा की ही तरह दिखने वाली सीरत की एंट्री हो चुकी है जो एक बॉक्सर हैं। फिलहाल शो में दिखाया जा रहा है कि कार्तिक का सामना जल्द ही सीरत से होने वाला है। जहां कार्तिक उन्हें देखते ही नायरा समझकर गले लगा लेंगे, वहीं हकीकत से अनजान सीरत उन्हें जोरदार मुक्का मारने वाली हैं। कार्तिक नायरा को एक साथ देख दोबरा दर्शकों का ध्यान शो की तरफ आ गया है, जिससे शो की टीआरपी में उछाल आया है।

