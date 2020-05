View this post on Instagram

It has only taken 46 years, a pandemic and an extended lockdown for my mother to make me my first meal-fried rice. Now I also know what people mean when they say ‘Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana’ #MamaMia

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on May 29, 2020 at 4:47am PDT