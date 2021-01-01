पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

यूपी पुलिस की पहल:फिल्म 'डर' के गाने और 'पिंक' के डायलॉग को जोड़कर दिया मैसेज-लड़की की ना का मतलब ना ही होता है

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

यूपी पुलिस ने 17 सेकंड का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट किया है। इस वीडियो में एक फिल्म के गाने के कुछ बोल और एक दूसरी फिल्म के डायलॉग को जोड़कर एक मैसेज देने की कोशिश की गई है। 28 जनवरी को पोस्ट किया गया यह वीडियो क्लिप अब वायरल हो गया है और लोगों को काफी पसंद भी आ रहा है। यूपी पुलिस ने वीडियो पोस्ट कर इसके कैप्शन में लिखा, "किरन की ना का मतलब?"

लड़की की 'ना' का मतलब 'ना' ही होता है
यूपी पुलिस द्वारा शेयर किए गए इस वीडियो में साल 1993 में रिलीज हुई शाहरुख खान और जूही चावला की फिल्म 'डर' के गाने 'जादू तेरी नजर' के कुछ बोल लिए गए हैं। गाने से जो बोल लिए गए हैं वो हैं- 'तू हां कर या ना कर तू है मेरी किरन'। इस गाने के बोल के साथ 2016 में रिलीज हुई अमिताभ बच्चन की फिल्म 'पिंक' का एक डायलॉग 'नो मीन्स नो' जोड़ा गया है। इस वीडियो के जरिए यूपी पुलिस ने किसी भी लड़की की 'ना' का मतलब क्या होता है, यह समझाने की कोशिश की है। उन्होंने यह मैसेज दिया है की अगर कोई लड़की किसी भी मामले में 'ना' कहती है, तो उसकी 'ना' का मतलब 'ना' ही होता है। और इसका सम्मान किया जाना चाहिए। आखिरकार, लड़की की सहमति भी मायने रखती है।

वीडियो पर लोगों ने कहा-शानदार मैसेज
सोशल मीडिया पर यह वीडियो शेयर किए जाने के बाद से अब तक 2 लाख से ज्यादा बार देखा जा चुका है। यूपी पुलिस का यह वीडियो मैसेज लोगों को काफी पसंद आ रहा है। लोग इस वीडियो पर सराहनीय कमेंट्स कर रहे हैं। साथ ही इसे शेयर भी कर रहे हैं। एक यूजर ने कमेंट कर कहा, "बहुत बढ़िया, धन्यवाद, अच्छी पहल।" दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा, "शानदार जागरूकता संदेश, धन्यवाद।" एक अन्य यूजर ने कहा, "बहुत बढ़िया, शानदार मैसेज- 'नो मीन्स नो'।"

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकटरीना कैफ से तुलना के चलते किया मुशकिलों का सामना, 11 साल के स्ट्रगल के बावजूद पीछा नहीं छोड़ रहा ये टैग - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser