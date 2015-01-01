पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वरुण को देनी पड़ी सफाई:क्या 'स्कैम 1992' में प्रतीक गांधी नहीं वरुण धवन करने वाले थे हर्षद मेहता का रोल, एक्टर ने खुद बताई सच्चाई?

8 मिनट पहले
पिछले कुछ दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर इस तरह की अफवाह उड़ रही थी कि स्कैम 1992 वेब सीरीज में वरुण धवन हर्षद मेहता का किरदार निभाने वाले थे। अब वरुण ने खुद इन बातों का खंडन कर दिया है। उन्होंने एक ट्वीट शेयर किया जिसमें लिखा था-क्या आप जानते हैं?

वरुण धवन 'स्कैम 1992' में हर्षद मेहता का आइकॉनिक किरदार निभाने वाले थे। लेकिन हंसल मेहता ने प्रतीक गांधी का नाम सुझाया और उसके बाद इतिहास सब जानते हैं। वरुण ने इस ट्वीट को गलत बताते हुए लिखा, यह बिलकुल सच नहीं मेरे ख्याल से इस रोल के लिए केवल प्रतीक गांधी ही एकमात्र चॉइस हो सकते हैं क्योंकि वह उसमें ब्रिलिएंट थे।

इससे पहले वेब सीरीज के डायरेक्टर हंसल मेहता ने खबरों में चल रही गलत अफवाह पर अपना रिएक्शन दिया था। रिपोर्ट्स में कहा जा रहा था कि स्कैम 1992 आईएमडीबी पर टॉप रेटेड टेलीविजन प्रोग्राम है। इस रिपोर्ट पर हंसल ने कहा था-यह सच नहीं। हम 21 नंबर पर हैं। यह खबर गलत है। स्कैम 1992 9।0 रेटिंग के साथ टॉप 250 शो में आईएमडीबी की लिस्ट में 21 वें नंबर पर है।

हर्षद मेहता बनने के लिए प्रतीक ने की मेहनत

इससे पहले दैनिकभास्कर को दिए इंटरव्यू में प्रतीक ने स्कैम 1992 के बारे में बात करते हुए बताया था-''मैंने इस सीरीज के लिए ऑडिशन दिया था। हंसल सर ने (डायरेक्टर हंसल मेहता ने) मेरी गुजराती फिल्में 'दो यार' और 'रॉन्ग साइड' देखी थीं।

उन्होंने मेरा थिएटर का काम भी देखा था और यही सब बातें मेरे फेवर में रहीं। जब हंसल सर को पता चला कि मैंने भी इस सीरीज के लिए ऑडिशन दिया है तो उन्होंने तय कर लिया कि अब इस सीरीज में मैं ही काम करूंगा। उन्होंने तो मेरा ऑडिशन भी नहीं देखा था। उन्होंने सिर्फ यही देखा कि मैं इस रोल के लिए कितना तैयार हूं।

ऑडिशन में जो सीन किए थे, वे सीरीज में ही नहीं हैं। स्क्रिप्ट पर काम करते-करते ये सीन ही कट हो गए थे। मैंने सात-आठ लुक टेस्ट किए थे। सीरीज फाइनल होने के बाद मुझे ख्याल आया कि मेरा वजन बढ़ गया है। फिर करीब डेढ़ महीने बाद मेरा लुक टेस्ट करवाया गया था। पहली मीटिंग के एक साल बाद हमने शूटिंग की।''

''इन सातों लुक टेस्ट के दरमियान मैंने वो सब खाया, जो पहले नहीं खाया था। इस सीरीज के दौरान मैंने अपना 18 किलो वजन बढ़ाया था। पेट बढ़ाया था। डबल चिन लाने के लिए ज्यादा खाता था। सीरीज पहले मेरे वजन 71 किलो था और सीरीज के दौरान 89 किलो तक हो गया था। जबकि, लॉकडाउन के दौरान मैंने 12-15 किलो वजन कम किया था और मैं फिर से परफेक्ट शेप में आ गया था।''

